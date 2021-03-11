MONTREAL -- A ceremony will take place in Quebec City today to honour those that have died of COVID-19 over the last year.

March 11 will serve as a National Day of Remembrance for the victims of coronavirus. That date was chosen because it marks exactly one year since the World Health Organization declared a pandemic.

This day of remembrance will honour the dead and recognize the dedication of health-care staff and essential workers.

For the occasion, the government has chosen the white rose as its emblem because it evokes both strength and delicacy. It is associated with "honour and reverence," and "symbolizes the sincerity of the sentiments expressed in tribute to the victims of the COVID-19 and the unity of the Quebec people," according to the government.

The official ceremony will begin at 12:10 p.m. on the front lawn of the National Assembly and will be broadcast live on major television networks.

Only those who have received an invitation will be allowed to attend the commemoration in person.

Premier François Legault will be present, along with bereaved families and representatives of essential services.

He will also be accompanied by the lieutenant governor of Quebec, the speaker of the National Assembly, a number of ministers, including the health minister, and leaders of the opposition parties.

Several symbolic gestures are being made, including lowering of the Quebec flag to half-mast on government buildings and the observation of a minute of silence at 1 p.m.

Activities are also being organized by various cities and municipalities, including in Montreal, where one will be held simultaneously with the Quebec City event.

Places of worship have announced that they will hold an online interfaith prayer event at 8 p.m.

Quebec has recorded nearly 295,000 cases of COVID-19 in the past year, including 10,503 deaths.



- This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 11, 2021.