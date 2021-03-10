MONTREAL -- Thursday marks the first anniversary of the start of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

One year ago, we had no idea what was in store – and that was also the case at Montreal's Jewish General Hospital, the first hospital in the city to be designated for COVID-19 patients.

CTV Montreal was granted exclusive access to its intensive care unit.

Journalist Cindy Sherwin takes us behind the scenes to how it all began, when the first coronavirus patient came in to the ICU.

Watch the video above and check back Thursday for more on this story.