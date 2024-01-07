MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Quebec high school exams delayed due to strikes

    Quebec Education Minister Bernard Drainville announced that certain ministerial exams will be postponed due to the recent teachers' strikes.

    The exams planned for January for elementary and high schools have been moved to later in the month or early February.

    Drainville is set to announce a more detailed back-to-school plan on Tuesday, which is causing some frustration among teachers.

    "I'm very excited to see the students again and to be working on the content, but it's very stressful going back in a context where we don't have all the details," said teacher Marion Miller. "We're starting on Monday, we have a teacher working day to get set up but we don't know until Tuesday partway through the day what the details of the back-to-school plan are."

    Miller believes that cancelling the second of three report cards, as was done during the COVID-19 pandemic, would reduce pressure on the students.  

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Air Canada, WestJet, Air Transat don't operate grounded Boeing 737 MAX 9 planes

    Three of Canada's major airlines said they do not have Boeing 737 MAX 9 planes in their fleet. The aircraft model has been temporarily grounded by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration after an Alaska Airlines flight was forced to perform an emergency landing when the jetliner blew out a window and a portion of its fuselage shortly after takeoff Friday.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News