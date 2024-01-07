Quebec high school exams delayed due to strikes

Quebec Education Minister Bernard Drainville announced that certain ministerial exams will be postponed due to the recent teachers' strikes.

The exams planned for January for elementary and high schools have been moved to later in the month or early February.

Drainville is set to announce a more detailed back-to-school plan on Tuesday, which is causing some frustration among teachers.

"I'm very excited to see the students again and to be working on the content, but it's very stressful going back in a context where we don't have all the details," said teacher Marion Miller. "We're starting on Monday, we have a teacher working day to get set up but we don't know until Tuesday partway through the day what the details of the back-to-school plan are."

Miller believes that cancelling the second of three report cards, as was done during the COVID-19 pandemic, would reduce pressure on the students.