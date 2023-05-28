Quebec heatwave: How to stay safe while you're cooling off in the pool
There's a heatwave coming this week, which means many Quebecers will take to the waters to cool off.
As the swimming season begins, the Quebec Lifesaving Society is remindin the public about drowning prevention.
"When there are heat waves coming up, people want to be near, on and in the water, which increases the likelihood of perhaps more incidents," said executive director Raynald Hawkins.
Local pools have yet to open in many municipalities, meaning citizens will likely turn to residential pools and natural bodies of water to cool off.
In Montreal, several public pools open their doors around June 17.
"It's even more important, in hot weather, to make sure that the residential pool is really inaccessible [even] if you haven't opened it for swimming," Hawkins explained. "It's essential to make your pool safe for your neighbors, as well as for the people who live in your home."
- READ MORE: Is your swimming pool up to code?
The majority of child drownings, "and even among the elderly," occur when the victims have direct access to the body of water, he noted.
"If your pool is open for swimming, then you need to ensure that a designated lifeguard, who has no duties other than watching over bathers, is present at all times. There's no question of watching out of the corner of your eye while gardening or reading a book," Hawkins said.
It's also important not to swim alone.
"Fifty per cent of our drowning victims in Quebec in recent years -- and this is even more true with the pandemic -- people were alone. It doesn't matter the age, it doesn't matter the activity," Hawkins said.
This is especially true when there's a current.
"The majority of drownings occur in open water," said Hawkins, advising anyone doing water sports to wear a flotation jacket.
"Just because it's very hot in a convertible doesn't mean I don't buckle up in the car," he said, asserting that heat is not a good excuse to ditch the life jacket.
LIFEGUARD SHORTAGE PERSISTS
It's still too early to say whether municipal pools will have enough lifeguards when they open.
According to Hawkins, word on the street is that "lifeguards who were there last year are coming back this year, which may reassure employers."
But they still have to be there when the pool opens, he stressed.
"We estimate that there is a shortage of 2,000 to 3,000 lifeguards across Quebec, depending on the type of water body, which is why it is so important to continue the free training program."
Lifeguard training has been offered free of charge since last fall.
From January to March 2023, the Lifesaving Society recorded a 40 per cent increase in course registrations, but this doesn't guarantee that all aspiring lifeguards will actually work in the field, Hawkins cautions.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 28, 2023.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Engaged couple shot dead fleeing landlord after house dispute near Hamilton, Ont., police say
A 'truly innocent' engaged couple was shot dead while attempting to flee their attacker outside their home after a landlord-tenant dispute escalated on Saturday night, according to police.
Jan. 6 rioters are raking in thousands in donations. Now the U.S. is coming after their haul
Less than two months after he pleaded guilty to storming the U.S. Capitol, Texas resident Daniel Goodwyn appeared on Tucker Carlson's then-Fox News show and promoted a website where supporters could donate money to Goodwyn and other rioters whom the site called 'political prisoners.'
Venice authorities investigate after canal turns fluorescent green
Venetian authorities are investigating after a patch of fluorescent green water appeared in the famed Grand Canal on Sunday morning.
Russia launched 'largest drone attack' on Ukrainian capital before Kyiv Day; 1 killed
Ukraine's capital was subjected to the largest drone attack since the start of Russia's war, local officials said, as Kyiv prepared to mark the anniversary of its founding on Sunday.
Turkiye's Erdogan wins 5th term as president, extending rule into 3rd decade
Turkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan won reelection Sunday, extending his increasingly authoritarian rule into a third decade in a country reeling from high inflation and the aftermath of an earthquake that levelled entire cities.
Jewish groups and city officials protest against Roger Waters concert in Frankfurt
Several Jewish groups, politicians and an alliance of civil society groups gathered for a memorial ceremony and a protest rally against a concert by Roger Waters in Frankfurt on Sunday evening.
How much would you pay for this piece of '70s nostalgia?
'The Brady Bunch' house has hit the market for any fan of groovy ’70s pop culture, but it’ll take much more than a hunch to get your hands on it.
Paul Walker honoured by brother Cody who names newborn son after the ‘Fast & Furious’ star
As seen in People, Cody Walker and his wife Felicia have named their newborn son Paul, in tribute to the fallen 'Fast & Furious' star. Paul Barrett ('Bear') Walker was born late last month.
Attorney for 11-year-old Mississippi boy shot by police says there's 'no way' he could have been mistaken for an adult
An attorney for an 11-year-old Mississippi boy who was shot by a police officer after he called 911 for help said Thursday there was 'no way' the boy could have been mistaken for an adult.
Toronto
-
Engaged couple shot dead fleeing landlord after house dispute near Hamilton, Ont., police say
A 'truly innocent' engaged couple was shot dead while attempting to flee their attacker outside their home after a landlord-tenant dispute escalated on Saturday night, according to police.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 3-year-old boy dies after drowning in backyard pool south of Toronto
Police in Halton Region are investigating the death of a three-year-old boy who was pulled from a backyard pool in Oakville on Saturday.
-
Animal advocates call for alternatives to coyotes, foxes in Ontario dog training areas
Advocates are hoping the Ontario government will consider alternatives to the use of wild animals in off-leash dog areas for the purpose of tracking as officials push forward with a proposal to expand training areas in the province.
Atlantic
-
Wildfire near Barrington Lake, N.S., burning out of control
A sizeable wildfire is burning out of control in Shelburne County, Nova Scotia.
-
Man airlifted to Halifax hospital after Cape Breton collision: police
A man was airlifted to a Halifax hospital Saturday after a motor vehicle collision in the River Ryan area of Cape Breton, N.S.
-
Fishing area closed after North Atlantic right whale sighting set to reopen this week
A lucrative lobster fishing area in the Maritimes is set to reopen this week after a sighting of North Atlantic right whales shuttered the fishery just weeks into the spring season.
London
-
Engaged couple shot dead fleeing landlord after house dispute near Hamilton, Ont., police say
A 'truly innocent' engaged couple was shot dead while attempting to flee their attacker outside their home after a landlord-tenant dispute escalated on Saturday night, according to police.
-
Chainsaw thief arrested in Sarnia
Sarnia police arrested a suspect Sunday morning after they allegedly stole two chainsaws.
-
Eric Idle gets on stage for Monty Python's Spamalot at Stratford Festival
The Stratford Festival is no stranger to star power, but those experiencing Monty Python's Spamalot got a lot more than they paid for.
Northern Ontario
-
Few answers in northern medical school cyber attack
There are still more questions than answers following a cyber attack at the Northern Ontario School of Medicine.
-
Officials report seven active forest fires in the northeast region
There are six new forest fires confirmed in the northeast region, Ontario’s Aviation, Forest Fires and Emergency Services reported Saturday evening, bringing the active number of fires in the region to seven.
-
Engaged couple shot dead fleeing landlord after house dispute near Hamilton, Ont., police say
A 'truly innocent' engaged couple was shot dead while attempting to flee their attacker outside their home after a landlord-tenant dispute escalated on Saturday night, according to police.
Calgary
-
Dump truck tips over in northwest Calgary
Three people were taken to hospital as a precaution after a dump truck tipped over in the northwest Saturday.
-
A new Battle of Alberta? Surge top Stingers in season opening victory
The Calgary Surge era was inaugurated with a win Saturday, as the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) squad defeated the Edmonton Stingers 74-70.
-
Calgary Marathon causes road and parking lot closures, bus route detours
The marathon is on Sunday, resulting in a number of street and parking lot closures and bus route detours.
Kitchener
-
Most-read stories of the week: Ager Hasan found guilty, Cambridge woman climbs Everest, fireworks arrest
Ager Hasan being found guilty of second-degree murder, a Cambridge woman climbing Mount Everest, and free tuition for some First Nations students round out the most-read stories of the week.
-
Engaged couple shot dead fleeing landlord after house dispute near Hamilton, Ont., police say
A 'truly innocent' engaged couple was shot dead while attempting to flee their attacker outside their home after a landlord-tenant dispute escalated on Saturday night, according to police.
-
Eric Idle gets on stage for Monty Python's Spamalot at Stratford Festival
The Stratford Festival is no stranger to star power, but those experiencing Monty Python's Spamalot got a lot more than they paid for.
Vancouver
-
‘A crime of passion’: Bizarre B.C. bakery break-in caught on camera
The owner of a cake shop in Vancouver’s Dunbar neighbourhood braced for the worst when she found her store had been broken into Friday morning. But what she found captured by a security camera was a break-in beyond her wildest imagination.
-
Brazen shooting prompts Mounties to host public outreach event
Ten days after shots rang out at a busy Coquitlam shopping complex in broad daylight, Coquitlam RCMP held a public outreach event to address public concerns.
-
Several multiple sclerosis drugs covered by Pharmacare in every province except B.C.
Deborah Stefanek's doctor recommended she take a new medication called Kisempta to treat her relapsing remitting multiple sclerosis. She was shocked to learn every province in Canada covers Kisempta under their Pharmacare plans except B.C.
Edmonton
-
Wildfire danger remains high in northern Alberta, but firefighters making progress
The number of wildfires burning in Alberta's protected forest areas has continued to drop.
-
Ballot battlegrounds: Edmonton-area ridings to watch this Alberta election
With advance voting open in Alberta and election day looming on May 29, CTV News Edmonton has compiled a list of ridings to watch in the capital region.
-
Early snowmelt in Western mountains means drier summers, more wildfire risk: study
Leaner snowpack in Western Canada and United States mountain ranges is causing drier summers and increasing wildfire risk, says a new study from the University of Colorado Boulder.
Windsor
-
A Wheatley man was the victim of a fatal car crash
Chatham-Kent police are investigating a fatal collision that took place this weekend.
-
Engaged couple shot dead fleeing landlord after house dispute near Hamilton, Ont., police say
A 'truly innocent' engaged couple was shot dead while attempting to flee their attacker outside their home after a landlord-tenant dispute escalated on Saturday night, according to police.
-
Open Air Weekends return to Amherstburg
The popular Open Air Weekend events kick off June 2, and continue every weekend until Labour Day.
Regina
-
Flooded streets and traffic snarls follow Regina thunderstorm
A ferocious thunderstorm that pelted Regina with heavy rain, hail and a tornado has led to traffic hold ups across the city.
-
Environment Canada confirms tornado touchdown southeast of Regina
Following multiple reports of a tornado near Regina during Saturday's thunderstorm, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has now confirmed that the funnel cloud did indeed touch down.
-
PCL Construction Management to conduct its own, additional investigation into fatal incident at YQR
PCL Construction Management Inc., the firm overseeing the runway revitalization at Regina’s airport, says it is conducting its own investigation into the death of a worker on Friday.
Ottawa
-
Ethiopia's Adane wins Ottawa marathon, Canada's Elmore second among women
Ethiopia's Yihunilign Adane and Waganesh Mekasha were first overall among men and women respectively at this year's Tartan Ottawa International Marathon. Canada's Malindi Elmore came in second place among women.
-
Two seriously injured in crash in Pontiac, Que.
Two people have been hospitalized with serious injuries after a single-vehicle crash in the Pontiac region of Quebec early Sunday morning.
-
Ottawa mayor runs local marathon to raise funds for supportive housing facility
Ottawa mayor Mark Sutcliffe has raised more than $26,000 toward repairs to a local supportive housing facility that was severely damaged by a February flood. Sutcliffe ran the Tartan Ottawa International Marathon, finishing with a time of 3:54:06.
Saskatoon
-
Firefighters called to Saskatoon home for second time in two months
Saskatoon Fire Department fought a blaze in a vacant property in the city’s west side on Sunday morning.
-
Saskatoon family aims to set personal cycling records in cancer fundraiser
Erin McFarland has been an avid cyclist for over a decade. And for the last 8 years, she’s been participating in the Great Cycle Challenge Canada.
-
Saskatoon police investigating suspicious death in Confederation Place
Saskatoon police are investigating a suspicious death that occurred in the Confederation neighbourhood on Saturday night.