WATCH: Baby falcons hatching atop Montreal tower

It's a joyous day for Eve, resident falcon at the Université de Montreal: her babies are hatching.

The event is being live-streamed Sunday from a nest box atop the 23rd floor of a tower on campus.

As of around 9:30 a.m., at least one out of the four eggs had hatched.

You can watch the other babies hatch in real-time here:

The nest box was installed in 2008 on the southeast side of the tower, facing the Notre-Dame-des-Neiges cemetery.

It initially played home to falcons Spirit and Roger, who successfully raised their young for the first time in 2009.

The pair that now occupy the nest are Eve and a male known as "M."

With files from CTV's Cindy Sherwin.