Montreal wants to collect students' used furniture: here's what to do

Students near McGill University looking to avoid dumping their used lamps, side tables and toasters on the side the road now have a better option.

The City of Montreal launched the Rebut recup program to collect furniture and household goods in the Milton-Parc area (McGill Ghetto).

The program is run by the non-profit SAESEM (Société pour l'action, l'éducation et la sensibilisation environnementale de Montréal) which implements enviromental projects to improve Montrealers' quality of life, according to its website.

"Every year, some sidewalks in the Milton-Parc district are soiled by the dumping of bulky items when student housing leases expire on May 1," a release on the program reads. "To prevent reusable items from being dumped at the curb, RebutRécup offers a home pick-up service, by appointment. This service diverted some 2.5 tonnes of material from landfill last year."

Those wanting to have goods collected can sign up on the Rebut recup website.

The following can be collected:

Dishes

Small appliances, such as toasters, tea kettles and mixers

Furniture

Home decor, such as vases, frames and lamps

Computer and electronic devices

Clothes, shoes and fashion accessories

Toys and baby accessories

Books and games

The following cannot be collected:

Mattresses

Upholstered furniture such as sofas and armchairs

large appliances such as fridges, washing machines and dryers

Large furniture

All items collected will be given to charities that work with families in need in the city or resold.

City spokesperson Philippe Sabourin said the program helps the city a great deal.

"We're trying to find means to help students be able to bring their items to be recycled or regifted to someone who could really benefit from this object," said Sabourin. "We're trying to reduce the amount of objects going directly to the dump or the trash. We're trying to find, by every means, ways to recycle, regift, valourize items in Montreal."