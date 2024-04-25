MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Montreal wants to collect students' used furniture: here's what to do

    Share

    Students near McGill University looking to avoid dumping their used lamps, side tables and toasters on the side the road now have a better option.

    The City of Montreal launched the Rebut recup program to collect furniture and household goods in the Milton-Parc area (McGill Ghetto).

    The program is run by the non-profit SAESEM (Société pour l'action, l'éducation et la sensibilisation environnementale de Montréal) which implements enviromental projects to improve Montrealers' quality of life, according to its website.

    "Every year, some sidewalks in the Milton-Parc district are soiled by the dumping of bulky items when student housing leases expire on May 1," a release on the program reads. "To prevent reusable items from being dumped at the curb, RebutRécup offers a home pick-up service, by appointment. This service diverted some 2.5 tonnes of material from landfill last year."

    Those wanting to have goods collected can sign up on the Rebut recup website.

    The following can be collected:

    • Dishes
    • Small appliances, such as toasters, tea kettles and mixers
    • Furniture
    • Home decor, such as vases, frames and lamps
    • Computer and electronic devices
    • Clothes, shoes and fashion accessories
    • Toys and baby accessories
    • Books and games

    The following cannot be collected:

    • Mattresses
    • Upholstered furniture such as sofas and armchairs
    • large appliances such as fridges, washing machines and dryers
    • Large furniture

    All items collected will be given to charities that work with families in need in the city or resold. 

    City spokesperson Philippe Sabourin said the program helps the city a great deal.

    "We're trying to find means to help students be able to bring their items to be recycled or regifted to someone who could really benefit from this object," said Sabourin. "We're trying to reduce the amount of objects going directly to the dump or the trash. We're trying to find, by every means, ways to recycle, regift, valourize items in Montreal."

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Legendary hockey broadcaster Bob Cole dies at 90: CBC

    Bob Cole, a welcome voice for Canadian hockey fans for a half-century, has died at the age of 90. Cole died Wednesday night in St. John's, N.L., surrounded by his family, his daughter, Megan Cole, told the CBC.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    • Legendary hockey broadcaster Bob Cole dies at 90: CBC

      Bob Cole, a welcome voice for Canadian hockey fans for a half-century, has died at the age of 90. Cole died Wednesday night in St. John's, N.L., surrounded by his family, his daughter, Megan Cole, told the CBC.

    • Cement truck and pickup truck collide in Elgin County

      Around 9:45 a.m. on Thursday, emergency services responded to a two-vehicle crash on Talbot Line in the Municipality of Bayham. According to police, a cement truck and pickup truck collided with the cement truck tipping over.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News