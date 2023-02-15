Quebec health minister to table bill to limit use of private agencies in network

Health Minister Christian Dubé is expected to table a bill on Wednesday to limit the use of private agencies and independent labour in the health and social services sector.

The bill aims to give the Minister of Health the power to regulate and prohibit the use of independent labour.

Among other things, the minister could set a maximum hourly rate per job title, and delimit the sectors for which the use of independent labour remains permitted.

Under the bill, the minister could also grant inspection powers, in addition to imposing administrative measures and criminal offences in the event of non-compliance with the law or regulation.

Quebec has long been dependent on these external agencies, which provide public health care institutions with piecework personnel, in particular, to offset labour shortages.

The use of independent labour cost the public network $3 billion between 2016 and 2022, according to an analysis by the Canadian Union of Public Employees published by Radio-Canada.

Dubé will hold a news conference at the National Assembly on Wednesday morning, after his bill is expected to be tabled in the House.