MONTREAL -- Quebec Health Minister Danielle McCann repeated Friday that the government will not be rushing consultations on the government's expansion of medically-assisted dying laws.

She added that those with mental health issues should not be excluded from seeking medically-assisted dying services.

Some that are concerned with the pace at which the legislation is being broadened, and the new rules.

McCann said the government will put in the time to listen to all sides of the issue.

In addition, she said a request for medical aid in dying will not be granted hastily.

"This process will take time," said McCann. "People can ask for medical-assisted dying, but it will be a very, very few numbers, and it's going to take to evaluate the requests.

"We know in other countries where it's done, it can take up to two years," she said.

McCann said her ministry had planned for one day of consultations, but that she is open to it lasting for more than a day.

Consultations begin Monday.