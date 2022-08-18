Quebec handing out fines to people who tried to use fake vaccination documents

At least a dozen fines have been issued in recent weeks to people who tried to obtain or use false vaccination documents in Quebec, following multiple investigations by the province's anti-corruption unit (UPAC).

The anti-corruption commissioner says more infractions are expected to be handed out soon, with 200 additional files already submitted to the Crown prosecutor's office (DPCP).

The offences relate to the Public Health Act during the COVID-19 pandemic, with fines ranging from $1,000 to $6,000.

Some 30 criminal investigations are also underway.

This comes after UPAC announced last winter that it was conducting investigations into various fraudulent schemes involving the use, manufacturing or distribution of false vaccine passports throughout Quebec.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 18, 2022.