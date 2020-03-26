ST. FELICIEN, QUE. -- A snowbird from Quebec's Lac-Saint-Jean region who recently returned from the United States was kicked out of two local grocery stores Wednesday after trying to shop there.

Until further notice, Canadians returning from travel abroad must comply with a mandatory quarantine. Offenders face a fine of up to $750,000 and a maximum prison term of six months.

In a message posted to its Facebook page (see below), the IGA Marché Lamontagne et fille in the town of Saint-Félicien, said that the alleged offender attempted, unsuccessfully, to shop at the store and another Metro store located on the same street in the town of about 11,000 people.

The presence of the snowbird's huge motor vehicle attracted the attention of the people of the municipality, many of whom linked the vehicle to the person.

The post on the IGA store's Facebook page includes a photograph of the vehicle, marked with a big X in disapproval. The post was shared by more than 3,500 people within hours.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 26, 2020.