    • Quebec grants $40 million for cleanup of Montreal Olympic Stadium after fire

    A fire near the Olympic Stadium (Big O) tower on March 21, 2024, resulted in the sports centre at the Olympic Parc being closed for the weekend. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News) A fire near the Olympic Stadium (Big O) tower on March 21, 2024, resulted in the sports centre at the Olympic Parc being closed for the weekend. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News)
    The Quebec government has awarded the organization that manages Montreal's Olympic Stadium up to $40 million to pay for repairs and decontamination after a March 21 fire.

    Parc olympique spokesman Cedric Essiminy says extensive decontamination work is needed in the stadium's tower because smoke spread throughout the building.

    He says around nine kilometres of ventilation ducts need to be cleaned, as do offices located in the tower.

    Essiminy says the stadium's tower and an attached sports complex, which have been closed since the fire, could reopen in late summer or early fall.

    Montreal police say the fire, which began at the base of the stadium's tower, remains under investigation.

    In February, the Quebec government said it would spend around $870 million to replace the stadium's roof.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 24, 2024.

