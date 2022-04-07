Quebec grants $22.6 million to Prevost for bus electrification

The Quebec government is granting $22.6 million to bus manufacturer Prévost to accelerate the electrification of its vehicles.

Premier François Legault made the announcement at the manufacturer's plant in Sainte-Claire, Beauce-Appalaches, Thursday afternoon.

The funding consists of a $15.15-million loan from Investissement Québec and a $7.5-million grant.

The financing will allow the development of a 100 per cent electric bus model, but also to convert diesel buses into electric vehicles.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 7, 2022.