

CTV Montreal





The provincial government will lend clothing retailer Simons $81 million.

The Montreal-based chain began expansion efforts several years ago, branching out of Quebec and into Ottawa, southern Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia.

Simons is now moving to expand its online sales department, and is building a new distribution centre in the Quebec City region to handle its wares.

In order to build the new facility, the company is getting an $81 million loan from the provincial government, and the Crown corporation Investment Quebec is going to become a shareholder in the company.

The total cost of the new centre is $215 million.