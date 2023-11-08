Quebec girl invited by Real Madrid to play soccer in Spain
Eva Labrie Fabricio, 14, is about to live the dream of her lifetime -- walking onto the pitch at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid.
"As a baby, I always loved to play with the ball. I was that little athletic baby," she said. "I never played with Barbies. It was always soccer balls, or basketballs."
She's been playing soccer since the age of four and is currently part of an intensive soccer program at École secondaire de Neufchâtel near Quebec City.
"I love to dribble with the ball to show my talent to others. It makes me forget my problems," said Fabricio, adding her natural love for the sport comes from her Brazilian blood. "I was born with it, you know, it's in my heart. I can't just wake up one day and say, 'I don't like football anymore.'"
Last summer, Fabricio was invited to participate in a camp led by coaches from the Real Madrid Academy in Quebec -- one of the few girls to do so.
"I had to show them [the boys] that I wasn't intimidated by them," she told CTV News. "It's something that motivated me to be better, to show them that I'm good... Some boys ended up on the floor because of me. It was really incredible."
Eva Fabricio participates in a camp led by coaches from the Real Madrid Academy in Quebec. (Courtesy: Celeste Fabricio)
Her performance at the camp earned her an invitation to the club's international conference in Spain next April.
"It consists of a series of training sessions conducted by coaches of the Real Madrid Foundation and cultural activities in the City of Madrid," according to Kaptiva Sports Travel S.L., the agency organizing the clinic with the Real Madrid Foundation.
"After the summer camp, some players are invited to the RMF Clinic because of their good performance," explains Marta López, a representative with the agency. "Regarding the number of girls that are invited, we don't have a specific number, as it depends on the grades of all players."
It's a dream come true for Fabricio, who says she wants to follow in the footsteps of her idols, Real Madrid alumni Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Zinedine Zidane.
Eva Fabricio kicks a soccer ball. (Courtesy: Celeste Fabricio)
The family has started a fundraiser to help the teen cover the cost of her week-long trip -- $8,325 for accommodation, meals, training and airfare.
"I would feel awful," she sighed. "It's one of my dreams to be a professional football player, and this could give me an opportunity... I love to play football, and to think that I could not play football in Spain makes me feel bad."
Fabricio says she hopes participating in the Real Madrid camp will be a launching pad to one day being the next Marta, a Brazilian footballer widely regarded as the best female soccer player of all time.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What a just-released report says about Canada's most common and deadly form of cancer
A report released Wednesday by the Canadian Cancer Society details how deaths from lung cancer—the most common and deadly form of cancer in Canada—have taken a significant tumble in recent years, a step forward believed to be connected largely to reductions in smoking and tobacco use.
Immigrants explain why they're leaving Canada
Dozens of people who came to Canada as immigrants have reached out to CTVNews.ca to explain why they've abandoned their efforts to build a life here and are moving on to greener pastures.
BREAKING 3 injured following reports of explosion in west Ottawa
Firefighters are on scene following reports of an explosion at a fire station construction site at 1075 March Road in Kanata.
Winnipeg woman sues Tim Hortons alleging cream in tea led to hospitalization
A Winnipeg woman is suing Tim Hortons alleging a staff mistake that added cream instead of almond milk to her tea led to a severe allergic reaction and stopped her heart for several minutes.
'Grey's Anatomy' star Patrick Dempsey named Sexiest Man Alive
He's not just 'McDreamy' anymore -- Patrick Dempsey is now also People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive.
DEVELOPING More Canadians could soon be leaving Gaza after names appear in latest document
More Canadians could soon be leaving Gaza after their names appeared in the latest published document by Gaza's General Authority of Crossings and Borders.
On anniversary of partner's death, Vancouver man asks why local hospital still won't allow MAID
Two years ago, Vancouverite Scott Harrison lost the love of his life. His partner Christina Bates was forced to be transferred to Vancouver General Hospital on the morning of Nov. 7, 2021 in order to fulfill her wish of medical assistance in dying, or MAiD.
Alberta family furious after home raided by police
Alberta RCMP are investigating the actions of a man after a series of events that led to police raiding two homes where no crimes were being committed.
It's a Hallmark moment in St. John's with three local movies hitting TV screens
Three locally-produced films are hitting the Hallmark channel this month. It’s a promising sign in Newfoundland and Labrador’s growing film industry.
Toronto
-
Ontario car dealerships are price gouging customers: survey
When you buy a car, you'll be pitched warranties, rust protection and other options you can usually accept or decline. But, a new survey finds that some dealers are forcing customers to buy adds-ons, and if they don't, they won't sell them the car.
-
What a just-released report says about Canada's most common and deadly form of cancer
A report released Wednesday by the Canadian Cancer Society details how deaths from lung cancer—the most common and deadly form of cancer in Canada—have taken a significant tumble in recent years, a step forward believed to be connected largely to reductions in smoking and tobacco use.
-
Section of major Toronto road to be closed for construction until end of year
A major stretch of road in downtown Toronto will be closed for construction until the end of December, according to the city.
Atlantic
-
Charlottetown man charged with attempted murder after tent fire
Police in Charlottetown have charged a man with attempted murder after a tent fire in the city Monday morning.
-
Antigonish man, 83, dies after being hit by car: N.S. RCMP
Police in Antigonish, N.S., say a pedestrian has died after he was hit by a car Tuesday evening.
-
Missing Fredericton woman featured on true crime show
Erin Brooks' family is hoping a true crime show will bring them some answers about her disappearance.
London
-
Funding shortfall forcing layoffs at local health unit
Huron-Perth Public Health (HPPH) says it’s removing 10 per cent of its workforce to try and eliminate at $1.5-million budget shortfall.
-
70 years after the fight, the battle goes on for London Korean War veteran
By late 1950,Sam Carr was in the regular force with The Royal Canadian Regiment. Soon, a senior officer wanted him for a new conflict a half a world away.
-
London, Ont. developer rant caught on tape during BIA meeting
The issues and frustrations of downtown business people came to the forefront on Tuesday when Shmuel Farhi went off on a rant at a London Business Improvement Association meeting.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario car dealerships are price gouging customers: survey
When you buy a car, you'll be pitched warranties, rust protection and other options you can usually accept or decline. But, a new survey finds that some dealers are forcing customers to buy adds-ons, and if they don't, they won't sell them the car.
-
Another arrest made in Sagamok First Nation homicide
A second suspect has been charged in connection with a deadly stabbing on Sagamok First Nation in September police say.
-
Years of putdowns, sleeping during meetings leads to discipline hearing for northwest Ont. teacher
A teacher with the Lakehead District School Board in northwestern Ontario faced a disciplinary hearing this month mainly related to a series of insults to staff members and school board trustees.
Calgary
-
LIVE @ 9 M.T.
LIVE @ 9 M.T. Smith to reveal today plan for reforming Alberta's health system
The Alberta government is expected to reveal Wednesday how it plans to reform the province's health-care system.
-
'Only a last resort': Inclusion Alberta calls on parents to help close seclusion rooms
A family advocacy group is calling on all Alberta parents to have a conversation with their children's schools about the practice of seclusion rooms, something it says can cause serious emotional and psychological damage.
-
What to do if you or someone else breaks through thin ice
There is a warning to residents and visitors to Banff National Park over the dangers of venturing out on thin ice over the long weekend.
Kitchener
-
Freezing rain expected to fall in Waterloo-Wellington
Afternoon and evening drivers can expect slippery conditions on the roads in Waterloo Region and Wellington County.
-
Cyclist airlifted with serious injuries after Kitchener crash
A cyclist was seriously injured and needed to be airlifted to hospital after a crash in Kitchener.
-
Region of Waterloo inching towards second hybrid encampment site
Six months after the opening of its first tiny home hybrid shelter, the Region of Waterloo is exploring the possibility of opening a second.
Vancouver
-
Here's why Canadian non-binary youth avoid team sports, according to a B.C. study
A new study is shedding light on the barriers non-binary youth in Canada face when it comes to participating in team sports.
-
On anniversary of partner's death, Vancouver man asks why local hospital still won't allow MAID
Two years ago, Vancouverite Scott Harrison lost the love of his life. His partner Christina Bates was forced to be transferred to Vancouver General Hospital on the morning of Nov. 7, 2021 in order to fulfill her wish of medical assistance in dying, or MAiD.
-
Highway 3 partially reopens after rock slide near Keremeos
Crews have partially reopened a major highway through southern British Columbia as they deal with a rock slide that blocked the route west of Keremeos on Sunday.
Edmonton
-
LIVE @ 9 M.T.
LIVE @ 9 M.T. Smith to reveal today plan for reforming Alberta's health system
The Alberta government is expected to reveal Wednesday how it plans to reform the province's health-care system.
-
'Only a last resort': Inclusion Alberta calls on parents to help close seclusion rooms
A family advocacy group is calling on all Alberta parents to have a conversation with their children's schools about the practice of seclusion rooms, something it says can cause serious emotional and psychological damage.
-
Edmonton family 'traumatized' by police tactical siege in false kidnapping case
A north Edmonton man says he's "disgusted" by the actions of a police tactical squad after officers busted his door, swore at his parents and pointed guns at his kids last week.
Windsor
-
Wednesday morning house fire in Windsor
There is no word on how the fire started, damage estimate or if anybody was home at the time.
-
New electrified muscle cars coming to Windsor Assembly Plant
A new deal for Stellantis autoworkers in Windsor not only comes with a historic pay bump, but also never-before seen electric muscle cars.
-
Integram seating workers on stike
In a video posted to social media just after midnight on Wednesday, Unifor Local 444 President Dave Cassidy said they were trying to get a deal but came to an impasse.
Regina
-
Several people hospitalized after coach bus rolls near Wolseley, Sask.
Several people have been injured in a bus rollover on Highway 1 near the Town of Wolseley, according to police.
-
NEW
NEW Regina city council set to review REAL's request to give up tourism responsibilities
City council will discuss a request from the Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) to hand over its tourism responsibilities to the city on Wednesday.
-
'Isn't a blip': Sask. NDP says no ambulance was available 1,132 times since February
There were 1,132 times since February where there was not an ambulance available in Saskatchewan, according to data obtained by the provincial NDP.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 3 injured following reports of explosion in west Ottawa
Firefighters are on scene following reports of an explosion at a fire station construction site at 1075 March Road in Kanata.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING The city of Ottawa's 2024 draft budget will be tabled today
City council voted to direct staff to draft the budget with a maximum 2.5 per cent property tax increase, which would add $105 to the average urban property tax bill next year.
-
Environment Canada issues special weather statement for freezing rain
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for freezing rain tonight and into Thursday morning.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. premier says provinces will move away from poaching health-care workers
During a news conference in Halifax on Tuesday, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe signalled that Canadian provinces may move away from poaching health-care workers.
-
John Gormley 'stepping away' from radio
Saskatchewan's most well known talk radio broadcaster has announced he's leaving the airwaves.
-
Several people hospitalized after coach bus rolls near Wolseley, Sask.
Several people have been injured in a bus rollover on Highway 1 near the Town of Wolseley, according to police.