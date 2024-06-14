Quebec financial regulator says Apple agrees to pay $175,000 penalty
Quebec's financial regulator says Apple Canada Inc. has agreed to pay a penalty of $175,000 after an investigation into the company's AppleCare+ Plan.
The Autorite des marches financiers says the deal follows an investigation into the plans that offer accidental damage coverage.
It says the terms of the plan constitute insurance because the covered risk is not limited to device defects or malfunction and must be offered by an insurer.
The AMF says Apple has agreed to ensure that the AppleCare+ Plan will be offered by an authorized insurer in Quebec.
It says Apple started to change the way the plans are offered and distributed in the province before the agreement was signed.
In order to protect the customers involved, the AMF says existing contracts or those that will be entered into during this standardization process will remain in force.
- This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 14, 2024.
Montreal Top Stories
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Montreal forecast: Pleasant weekend ahead of potential heat wave
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'It's a death sentence': Local Toronto grocery store told it can no longer serve coffee
A cup of coffee is keeping a small business in Toronto alive – but it could also be a death sentence.
New details about sexual assault case against billionaire Frank Stronach
Sexual assault charges laid against Canadian businessman Frank Stronach involve three women who police allege were victimized in 1980, 1986, and 2023, according to documents recently filed in a Brampton court.
Trudeau, Modi shake hands on sidelines of G7 summit
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G7 Summit Friday, a brief encounter many experts were not predicting.
B.C. pilot completes first paid flight in an electric aircraft in Canada
A small flight school on Vancouver Island has completed Canada's first paid flight in an electric aircraft.
U.S. regulators investigating unusual 'Dutch roll' of a Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 Max
Federal officials are investigating an unusual rolling motion during the flight of a Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 Max.
Catherine, Princess of Wales, making 'good progress' against cancer and is set for first public appearance in months
Catherine, Princess of Wales, has said she is making 'good progress' in her recovery from cancer and will make her first public appearance in months at the King’s official birthday celebration on Saturday.
Green or yellow skies can be a sign of an incoming tornado. Here's what we know
Ontario residents facing tornado alerts this week reported seeing skies in unusual colours as they anticipated the potentially destructive funnel clouds.
More nicotine pouches pulled off shelves in latest recalls
Health Canada issued a recall Friday for more nicotine pouches citing unauthorized sale in Canada.
Putin offers truce if Ukraine exits Russian-claimed areas and drops NATO bid. Kyiv rejects it
Russian President Vladimir Putin promised Friday to "immediately" order a ceasefire in Ukraine and start negotiations if Kyiv began withdrawing troops from the four regions annexed by Moscow in 2022 and renounced plans to join NATO. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy rejected what he called an ultimatum by Putin to surrender more territory.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Some Torontonians installing bollards to prevent auto theft
In the face of pervasive auto theft in Toronto, some residents are looking to retractable bollards to stand between their vehicle and potential thieves.
-
'Expect long wait times': Two Toronto Island ferries out of service
Those visiting the Toronto Islands this weekend could see longer wait times when returning to the city as two of the five ferry boats will be out of service.
-
New details about sexual assault case against billionaire Frank Stronach
Sexual assault charges laid against Canadian businessman Frank Stronach involve three women who police allege were victimized in 1980, 1986, and 2023, according to documents recently filed in a Brampton court.
Ottawa
-
House in Ottawa struck by lightning leaving hole in roof: 'We felt mostly shocked'
The thunderstorm that hit Ottawa Thursday evening was accompanied by heavy rain and lightning that struck a house in Orléans.
-
Second-degree murder charge laid in Woodroffe Avenue homicide
A 25-year-old Ottawa man is facing a murder charge in connection with a woman's death in west Ottawa.
-
Ottawa police release photos of suspects in Barrhaven eyewear store robbery
Ottawa police are seeking three suspects following a robbery at an eyewear store in Barrhaven earlier this week.
Atlantic
-
N.S. man escapes historic rainfall, flooding in Florida
A Cape Breton resident is sharing his story of having to evacuate following the historic rainfall and flooding in South Florida earlier this week.
-
Catherine, Princess of Wales, making 'good progress' against cancer and is set for first public appearance in months
Catherine, Princess of Wales, has said she is making 'good progress' in her recovery from cancer and will make her first public appearance in months at the King’s official birthday celebration on Saturday.
-
N.S. RCMP charge driver for allegedly going 120 km/h in 60 km/h zone
A 17-year-old driver is facing a stunting charge for allegedly going double the posted speed limit in Brooklyn, N.S., last week.
N.L.
-
Princess Anne to visit Newfoundland for 100th anniversary of National War Memorial
Princess Anne will be in Newfoundland and Labrador next month to mark the 100th anniversary of the unveiling of the National War Memorial in St. John's.
-
Feuding Labrador Indigenous groups -- one recognized, one not -- celebrate court ruling
A Federal Court judge has dismissed a bid by Labrador's Innu Nation to throw out an agreement involving the NunatuKavut Community Council, but both groups claim the ruling is a win.
-
United flight to Paris diverts to Newfoundland, passengers forced to sleep on benches and floor
Border agents in Gander, N.L., were unavailable or unwilling to process passengers on a diverted flight from Washington to Paris early Monday.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury, Ont., police dog ingested fentanyl at crime scene
A Sudbury dog who is a member of the police canine unit accidentally ingested fentanyl Friday during a drug bust in the city.
-
Sault suspects jump from balcony during police raid, one lands on a vehicle
Two suspects from southern Ontario tried – and failed – to avoid arrest Friday in the Sault by jumping off a balcony.
-
'It's a death sentence': Local Toronto grocery store told it can no longer serve coffee
A cup of coffee is keeping a small business in Toronto alive – but it could also be a death sentence.
London
-
Three people hurt in Middlesex County house fire
A structure fire in Middlesex Centre has closed down a section of Carriage Road. According to OPP Carriage Road is closed between Sharon Drive and Westminster Drive.
-
One person sent to hospital after fire in northwest London
Damage is estimated around $100,000 after a fire at a townhouse in London Thursday night. Crews were called to the scene on Chapman Court around 10:15 p.m.
-
Thousands pack airport for Lancaster’s return to Goderich
It’s been a long time coming, but Goderich finally got to see its Lancaster bomber again.
Kitchener
-
Third man charged in connection to Kitchener shooting
Waterloo regional police have arrested another man in connection to a shooting investigation in Kitchener that injured a 35-year-old man in April.
-
93-year-old pleads guilty to careless driving after crash involving CTV Kitchener reporter
A 93-year-old woman has pleaded guilty to careless driving causing bodily harm in the crash that sent CTV News Kitchener reporter Stephanie Villella to hospital with life-threatening injuries last year.
-
Federal offender wanted on Canada-wide warrant
The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad is requesting the public's help in locating Sean Robertson, who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breach of his statutory release.
Windsor
-
Bingo! Essex man wins $100,000 with scratch ticket
An Essex man is celebrating winning $100,000 with a scratch ticket.
-
What’s happening in Windsor-Essex June 14-June 16
Feels like summer is in the air with the warm weather and amount of events in Windsor-Essex this weekend.
-
Mom arrested in abduction of 8-year-old son
Windsor police have charged a 40-year-old woman in connection with the abduction of her 8-year-old son.
Barrie
-
Huntsville OPP seeking public assistance following multiple break-and-enters
Huntsville OPP is asking the public for assistance regarding multiple break-and-enter investigations.
-
21-year-old motorcycle driver caught travelling 71km/h over the speed limit
A 21-year-old driver from Angus got caught travelling 71km/h over the speed limit on Highway 26 in Collingwood.
-
Hydro crews dispatched as thousands still without power
Severe storm knocked down trees onto power lines across central Ontario Thursday.
Vancouver
-
June snow in the forecast for some B.C. highways this weekend
The summer solstice is one week away, but B.C.'s mountain passes could look more like winter this weekend, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
-
Hunter attacked after shooting bear in B.C.'s Okanagan; authorities searching for wounded animal
Conservation officers are searching for a wounded black bear that may be wandering west of Summerland, B.C., after attacking a hunter this week.
-
Mountie cleared of wrongdoing in B.C. porta-potty shooting
A Mountie who shot and injured a man who had been hiding in a portable toilet in West Kelowna has been cleared of criminal wrongdoing by British Columbia's police oversight agency.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. establishes largest provincial park in a decade to protect threatened caribou
A major provincial park expansion will create a protection zone of almost 2,000 square kilometres for caribou and other species in northeastern British Columbia.
-
Mountie cleared of wrongdoing in B.C. porta-potty shooting
A Mountie who shot and injured a man who had been hiding in a portable toilet in West Kelowna has been cleared of criminal wrongdoing by British Columbia's police oversight agency.
-
B.C. may join court challenge of federal equalization payments, Eby says
British Columbia Premier David Eby has found an ally in his claims of unequal funding from the federal government: Newfoundland and Labrador.
Winnipeg
-
Consultations on future of deadly Manitoba crash intersection coming soon: province
Public consultations on the future look of an intersection where a deadly bus crash occurred in Manitoba are expected to get underway soon.
-
Second-degree murder charge laid in fatal stabbing: Winnipeg police
A Winnipeg man is facing a second-degree murder charge in connection with a fatal stabbing in the Central Park area earlier this week.
-
Which streets will be shut down for Sunday’s Manitoba Marathon
Runners are set to pound the pavement Sunday for the annual Manitoba Marathon.
Calgary
-
'The taps will run dry': Calgary mayor issues bleak warning as city reaches threshold
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek says the city is facing an "urgent crisis" as work continues to repair a water main break last week that triggered city-wide water restrictions.
-
Use of force in 2022 fatal police-involved shooting was 'necessary': ASIRT
A newly released report details the events that led up to the death of a man in a police-involved shooting in southeast Calgary in 2022, and rules that officers’ use of force was necessary.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canada to host G7 leaders' summit in Kananaskis, Alta., next June
Canada says it will host the G7 summit next year in the heart of the Rocky Mountains.
Edmonton
-
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Edmonton, central Alberta
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued by Environment Canada for Edmonton and surrounding regions.
-
Polar-grizzly bear interbreeding still rare, but expected to increase as habitats overlap: new report
Interbreeding between polar bears and grizzlies is not threatening the Arctic's polar bear population – at least not yet.
-
Teen sexually assaulted at Edmonton encampment, police believe there may be more victims
A 21-year-old man has been charged with sexual assault in connection with incidents at two Edmonton homeless camps and police believe there may be additional victims.
Regina
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Sask. Teachers' Federation announces binding arbitration with province, sanctions to end
The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) has agreed to binding arbitration with the province, which will put an end to current 'work to rule' job action and potentially a contract dispute that has dragged out more than a year.
-
Here's what's happening in Regina this weekend
The weekend is fast approaching and there are plenty of things to do in the Queen City, including the farmers' market and pride parade on Saturday.
-
Sask. company fined $60K for illegally importing taxidermy mounts including baboons, giraffe, hippo
A Saskatchewan company has been fined $60,000 for illegally importing and possessing taxidermized animals that are considered protected wildlife, such as baboons, a giraffe and hippo.
Saskatoon
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Sask. Teachers' Federation announces binding arbitration with province, sanctions to end
The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) has agreed to binding arbitration with the province, which will put an end to current 'work to rule' job action and potentially a contract dispute that has dragged out more than a year.
-
'He killed her': Sask. Judge finds Greg Fertuck guilty
Greg Fertuck has been found guilty of First Degree Murder and indignity to human remains in the death of his estranged wife.
-
Sask. company fined $60K for illegally importing taxidermy mounts including baboons, giraffe, hippo
A Saskatchewan company has been fined $60,000 for illegally importing and possessing taxidermized animals that are considered protected wildlife, such as baboons, a giraffe and hippo.