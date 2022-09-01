Quebec election: CAQ seeks small wins with health-care promises

Coalition Avenir Québec Leader François Legault is playing the short game with his party's election heath-care promises.

On Day 5 of the election campaign, Legault is promising an additional $400 million to recruit 660 doctors and 5,000 health professionals.

He made the announcement today in Trois-Rivières, Que., alongside several candidates including outgoing Health Minister Christian Dubé, who said the party is avoiding making false promises on health care to voters.

Dubé says voters have become jaded from politicians who have made big health-care commitments and failed to follow through.

He says the CAQ will intensify efforts to counter the shortage of health workers by winning them over with small successes that will help bring workers back to the network.

Dubé says the goal is to make the public system the first choice for health workers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 1, 2022.