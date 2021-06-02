MONTREAL -- Quebec's economy minister, Pierre Fitzgibbon, must be banned from sitting in the House, announced the National Assembly's ethics commissioner in her report Wednesday.

If he wants to keep his seat, he must divest himself of his holdings in two companies, ImmerVision and White Star Capital Canada, the report declared.

Commissioner Ariane Mignolet was asked to look into potential code of ethics transgressions by the minister, including conflict of interest.

Last December, after a long investigation, Mignolet concluded the minister had committed multiple ethics breaches and should be sanctioned by the National Assembly. The government did not endorse the recommendation.

The commissioner argues Fitzgibbon has refused to comply with the code, despite ongoing breaches.

“It is the elected official's responsibility to comply with the code,” she said. “When you're a member of the National Assembly, it's one thing. When you're a minister, it's another. It's normal that it's stricter.”

Fitzgibbon was absent from the House on Wednesday, when he was supposed to be in attendance.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 2, 2021.