The Quebec economy is strong, with no surprises for whichever party comes into power after the Oct. 1 election, according to an auditor general report released on Monday.

In the report, Guylaine Leclerc called the government’s financial framework “credible,” saying there are no secrets hidden.

It’s the first time such a report was completed just ahead of an election call. Leclerc said the goal is avoid a situation in which a newly elected party comes into power only to find the previous administration had overspent, preventing the new government from fulfilling election promises.

In the report, Leclerc concluded Quebec’s projected revenue growth is realistic and reflective of possible changes to the province’s economy. She noted that there is a financial reserve and the province is paying off debt.

The report comes as good news for the Liberals, who have consistently trailed in polls behind the Coalition Avenir Quebec.

“I think it’s a good exercise for democracy,” said Finance Minister Carlos Leitao. “Each party can use this document and develop their platform based on this document. They can add or diminish the amount they consider that has to be reviewed.”

Not everything is rosy, however: the auditor general noted that the growing trade war with the United States and the expensive REM light rail project could affect financial projections.