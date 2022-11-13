Quebec earmarks more than $46 million for citizen-led fight against climate change

The Quebec government is announcing more than $46 million in funding for citizen-led initiatives to fight climate change.

Environment Minister Benoit Charette made the announcement today after meeting with the Quebec delegation at the COP27 climate conference in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.

He said the $46.4 million in funding is part of a five-year strategy to mobilize the province to take action to combat climate change.

Charette said a number of groups the government consults have repeatedly asked for such funding to be put in place.

He said today that any group can submit a project for funding, but the government is particularly interested in working with Indigenous communities.

The province has already funded several climate change initiatives in recent years, including projects to promote electric cars, help farms adapt to climate change and encourage bicycle-friendly infrastructure.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 13, 2022