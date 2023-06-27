Quebec drug insurance: coinsurance reduced, premiums and deductibles increased

As of next Saturday, contribution parameters for those enrolled in Quebec's public drug insurance plan will be modified. The provincial health insurance board (RAMQ) says reducing coinsurance will ease Quebecers' financial burden when purchasing drugs.

However, in a press release issued Tuesday, RAMQ said premiums, deductibles and maximum monthly contributions will increase slightly.

The maximum annual premium to be paid when filing income tax returns will rise from $710 to $731, varying according to income.

As for the pharmacy contribution, the monthly deductible will rise from $22.25 to $22.90.

Coinsurance will be reduced from the cost of the prescription by 2 per cent, from 35 to 33 per cent.

The RAMQ says inclusion of generic and biosimilar drugs on board's official list of medications has largely moderated the rise in rates, despite the increase in policyholders and drug consumption.

The new rates will be in effect until June 30, 2024.

Over 3.9 million are covered by the public drug insurance plan. Of these, some 33 per cent pay no annual premium and 21 per cent benefit from totally free drugs, according to the RAMQ.

One year ago, authorities announced a freeze on the maximum annual premium for the public plan.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 27, 2023.