CAQ Mirabel MNA closes office after shots fired at window
The Coalition Avenir Québec’s Sylvie D’Amours announced on Tuesday that she shut her office down after its windows were shot at with a pellet gun.
Deux-Montagnes police investigator Jean-Philippe Labbé said police responded to a call on Oct. 11 and saw holes in the windows along with pellets on the ground. So far police have not identified any suspects and the investigation is ongoing.
The Mirabel MNA said in a video on her Facebook page that her offices were the target of threats and mischief “for several years” but that the situation has reached new heights ever since the government announced new guidelines around flood zones.
“You must understand that I cannot accept this situation,” she said in the video.
“My office doors were always wide open for everyone. But right now, I have to protect us. We have the right to work in a safe and secure environment.”
The former Native affairs minister said she and her team, who were shaken up by the shooting, will be working from home.
It's unclear when the MNA closed her office to the public.
Back in June, Environment Minister Benoit Charette released new mapping guidelines for flood zones. It showed that the number of residences considered to be in flood zones will increase from 22,000 to 77,000. D’Amours said that since then, there’s been widespread misinformation and panic.
'I'm ready for an election': Bloc beginning talks to topple Trudeau gov't as ultimatum expires
Bloc Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet is starting to talk to other opposition parties about bringing down Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's minority Liberal government.
An expert stands firm on his U.S. election win prediction. Here's what he says happened after
An American presidential historian is maintaining his previous prediction of a Kamala Harris presidency as the U.S. election hits the one-week mark.
Ontario to provide taxpayers with $200 rebate
The Ontario government will give each taxpayer a $200 rebate. Premier Doug Ford made the announcement Tuesday and said the rebate will also extend to families with children, with an additional $200 per eligible child.
Trudeau's national security adviser shared India interference allegations with counterpart
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's national security adviser says she shared the explosive allegations about Indian officials taking part in criminal activity in Canada with her counterpart in New Delhi before the RCMP went public with the news this month.
'Elaborate encampment' with solar panels and mini-power grid dismantled by Edmonton police
Edmonton Police Service (EPS) has dismantled one of the ‘most elaborate encampments’ officers have ever seen.
Canadian postal workers could strike before the holidays
Canada Post workers overwhelmingly supported a strike mandate Monday, with workers potentially walking off the job on Nov. 3 if no deal is reached.
CNN bans conservative commentator who made a racist 'joke' on air
CNN says a right-wing commentator will not be welcomed back on air after he made a racist remark on “CNN NewsNight with Abby Phillip.”
Health officials warn of measles exposure at Vancouver airport
A recent case of measles detected in the Maritimes has a B.C. connection, provincial health officials say.
Mounties seize tens of thousands of illicit cannabis edibles packaged like candy in B.C.
Federal investigators have arrested six people and seized tens of thousands of illicit cannabis edibles disguised as popular brand-name candies after raiding a pair of unlicensed dispensaries in British Columbia.
Suspects charged in COVID-19 vaccine database fraud investigation: OPP
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged two suspects in connection with what they’re calling an 'extensive' fraud investigation linked to a COVID-19 vaccine database.
Toronto is the 'rattiest' city in Canada again, but 7 other Ontario spots squeaked into the list
A pest control company ranked the 'rattiest' cities and boroughs across Canada, and Toronto continues to reign supreme.
Woman charged in stabbing death of 50-year-old man in Vanier
Police say the homicide unit is investigating after a man was stabbed and later died Monday night. A 58-year-old woman has been arrested.
Advocates calling for transparency, oversight amid investigation into eastern Ontario cat rescue
Advocates are calling on the province for more transparency and oversight as the investigation continues into an eastern Ontario cat rescue accused of abuse, neglect and falsifying medical records.
Femicide victim to be honoured at Tuesday vigil
A community vigil will be held Tuesday night in honour of a mother of four murdered at a park broad daylight in front of her children.
N.S. PCs vow to remove Halifax bridge tolls; Liberals unveil plan to lower grocery prices
The leaders of Nova Scotia’s three main political parties were on the campaign trail Tuesday after Progressive Conservative Leader Tim Houston called a snap election over the weekend.
Digby, N.S., man arrested after border agents seize child sex doll
A 43-year-old Nova Scotia man is facing child pornography charges after border agents seized a child sex doll from Japan earlier this month.
Halloween weather spooky good for the Maritimes
An autumn chill is in the air as we approach the end of October in the Maritimes but the region will catch a brief bump up in temperature just in time for Halloween.
Women's hockey is growing, but junior athletes play fewer competitive years on average. A new league aims to change that
Teams are facing off in a new eastern Newfoundland hockey league aiming to bring competitive play — and a few extra years on the ice — for young women in the province.
Remains of missing Kansas man found at scene of western Newfoundland hotel fire
Investigators found the remains of a 77-year-old American man on Wednesday at the scene of a fire that destroyed a hotel in western Newfoundland earlier on the weekend.
77-year-old Kansas man missing after hotel fire in western Newfoundland
Police in western Newfoundland say a 77-year-old man visiting the province from Kansas is missing after a fire at a hotel in Deer Lake, N.L.
Police say suspects arrested in northern Ont. in June robbed $2M from banks across Ontario
Three suspects arrested in West Nipissing earlier this year were part of a group of five who robbed banks across the province, Ontario Provincial Police said Tuesday.
-
Priced out of rental market, Ontario senior lives in her shed
A Midland senior has resorted to living in her shed out of desperation
Recount requested following 'tight' referendum on nuclear waste project
The results were tighter than almost everyone thought they’d be in a vote on if South Bruce would be a willing host to the Canada’s first permanent nuclear waste storage.
LPS seek suspect in hate-motivated assault investigation
The London Police Service is looking for a suspect in connection to a hate-motivated assault investigation.
Voyeurism charge laid after surprise video doorbell call
On Oct. 22 around 1:20 a.m. police responded to a home in the area of Talbot Street and Horton Street where the homeowner said they received a notification from the doorbell camera.
Arrests made in downtown Guelph drug trafficking investigations
The Guelph Police Service Drug Enforcement Unit began investigations earlier this month following complaints about drug trafficking and illegal drug use downtown.
Meet the 90-year-old tennis player from Guelph, Ont.
A Guelph, Ont. man is celebrating a major milestone while playing the game he loves.
Norfolk OPP investigating home invasion, one suspect remains at large
Norfolk County Ontario Provincial Police say three people entered the home where they “interacted with seven occupants,” some of whom reported minor injuries.
'Roaches in our nachos': Cockroach sightings at Devonshire Mall spark outrage
A Devonshire Mall spokesperson has confirmed that staff are aware of social media posts showing cockroaches crawling near guests' food at the mall.
Victim's wife discovered body in Highland Ave homicide: police
Windsor Police are renewing their call for help from the public to solve a city homicide.
Police seek suspect in $64,000 bank fraud investigation, one arrested
The Windsor police is searching for an outstanding suspect in connection to a $64,000 bank fraud investigation. One person has been arrested and charged.
Big names announced as headliners for Boots and Hearts 2025
The headliners for the region’s biggest outdoor country music festival are locked in, and once again, the multi-day event has garnered big names.
Suspects face 53 criminal charges after more than $2M stolen in series of bank robberies: OPP
Five people face a total of 53 charges for their alleged involvement in eight bank robberies across Ontario where more than $2 million was stolen.
OPP reminds homeowners to lock doors after attempted break-ins
Provincial police want residents to keep their doors and windows locked after reports of a man trying to gain entry to homes in the Township of Georgian Bluffs.
Alcohol believed to be a factor in crash that seriously injured pedestrian: Surrey RCMP
Mounties in Surrey say a driver that hit a pedestrian Monday night is believed to have been impaired by alcohol.
'Heartbreaking': B.C. rescuers free injured, malnourished sea lion from fishing net
Rescuers with the Vancouver Aquarium freed a sea lion last week from what they say was one of the worst entanglements they’ve ever encountered.
Final count: B.C. NDP wins 2024 election, with judicial recounts pending in 2 ridings
The final count has been completed in B.C.'s nail-biting 2024 election, with incumbent Premier David Eby managing to clinch another victory for the NDP.
Winnipeg police searching for suspects after another woman was carjacked last weekend
For the second time in as many days, a woman was carjacked in Winnipeg.
Escaped prisoner captured at airport: Manitoba RCMP
An inmate who escaped from a Manitoba jail Monday night is back in custody after a brief manhunt.
Albertans overpaid on electricity bills for decades: report
A new report says when the province deregulated electricity generation in 2001, it forced Albertans to pay billions more for their power.
Alberta businesses in favour of clearer rules on tipping, taxes on tips
Many Canadian restaurants owners say the government needs to come up with specific rules for tipping that are 'clear and transparent' for employees and customers alike, a new survey suggests.
'Unconstitutional and unlawful': Alberta applying to be exempted from federal carbon tax
Premier Danielle Smith says she is taking steps to keep Albertans warm this winter while keeping their utility bills low.
'Elaborate encampment' with solar panels and mini-power grid dismantled by Edmonton police
Edmonton Police Service (EPS) has dismantled one of the ‘most elaborate encampments’ officers have ever seen.
Edmonton-raised filmmaker to make next movie with A24
Kyle Edward Ball, the writer and director of horror flick Skinamarink, will make his next movie with A24, the company behind Everything Everywhere All At Once and Hereditary.
Sask. Party to form fifth consecutive majority government, CTV News declares
The Saskatchewan Party has maintained its hold onto power, battling its way to a fifth consecutive majority government.
Man hit with own vehicle that was stolen in Whitewood, Sask. robbery: RCMP
RCMP are looking for two people after a robbery in Whitewood, Sask. that saw a man run over with his own vehicle that had been stolen.
Only 2 races too close to call on Sask. election night, despite close finish
The Saskatchewan Party secured its fifth straight majority government Monday, with only two constituencies too close for CTV News to call as night turned to morning.
One student airlifted from scene of school bus crash near Tisdale, 6 seriously injured: RCMP
Six students were seriously injured and one student was airlifted to hospital in Saskatoon following a school bus crash near Tisdale, Sask. on Monday afternoon.
