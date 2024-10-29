MONTREAL
Montreal

    • CAQ Mirabel MNA closes office after shots fired at window

    The Coalition Avenir Québec’s Sylvie D’Amours announced on Tuesday that she shut her office down after its windows were shot at with a pellet gun.

    Deux-Montagnes police investigator Jean-Philippe Labbé said police responded to a call on Oct. 11 and saw holes in the windows along with pellets on the ground. So far police have not identified any suspects and the investigation is ongoing.

    The Mirabel MNA said in a video on her Facebook page that her offices were the target of threats and mischief “for several years” but that the situation has reached new heights ever since the government announced new guidelines around flood zones.

    “You must understand that I cannot accept this situation,” she said in the video.

    “My office doors were always wide open for everyone. But right now, I have to protect us. We have the right to work in a safe and secure environment.”

    The former Native affairs minister said she and her team, who were shaken up by the shooting, will be working from home.

    It's unclear when the MNA closed her office to the public.

    Back in June, Environment Minister Benoit Charette released new mapping guidelines for flood zones. It showed that the number of residences considered to be in flood zones will increase from 22,000 to 77,000. D’Amours said that since then, there’s been widespread misinformation and panic.

