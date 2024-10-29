3 resignations in Quebec youth protection linked to sexual assault investigation

There will be an emergency debate in Quebec City after multiple allegations of inappropriate sexual relations between staff in youth protection (DPJ) and minors.

The health and social services center (CISSS) in east Monteregie confirmed that three employees have resigned in the course of an investigation into sexual assault allegations that began in 2017.

CISSS-ME spokesperson Caroline Doucet confirmed that a psychoeducator resigned in 2017, and two intervention officers resigned in 2022 and 2023 respectively.

“As soon as a situation of this nature is reported to us, we take swift action,” said Doucet when CTV News asked if employees resigned after engaging in inappropriate behaviour of a sexual nature with young people.

“There is zero tolerance,” said Doucet. “The employee against whom the allegations have been made is then removed from the workplace for investigation.”

Emergency debate

After opposition parties called for an emergency debate about stories within the DPJ, the CAQ government agreed to hold one.

Last week, it was revealed that an investigation is underway at the Cité-des-Prairies rehabilitation where nine employees are alleged to have had sexual intercourse with minors at the facility.

“We need a rapid debate on everything that is happening at the DPJ,” said Quebec Liberal (PLQ) social services critic Monsef Derraji on X.

The Liberals are also asking that Social Services Minster Lionel Carmant resign. Carmant said on Tuesday that he would not resign.

Parti Quebecois leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon said he was shocked to learn about what is going in the DPJ.

On Monday, director of youth protection Catherine Lemay resigned on Monday, and Quebec Solidaire (QS) also asked for an emergency debate.

“Is there a pilot in the plane? Is anyone following what is happening on the ground?” asked St-Pierre Plamondon.

With reporting from CTV News Montreal journalist Olivia O'Malley.