Quebec driver picks up $1,096 ticket for driving 60 km/h over the limit

A young driver is looking at a bill over $1,000 after being clocked driving 60 kilometres over the speed limit west of Quebec City.

The Surete du Quebec (SQ) say they pulled over a 24-year-old driver from Levis driving 150 km/h in a 90 km/h-zone on the Robert-Bourassa North Highway (A-740) at Wilfred-Hamel Blvd. (Route-138) about 15 minutes west of the provincial capital.

The driver was given a $1,096 ticket for excessive speeding along with 10 demerit points and his license was suspended for a week.

The Quebec provincial police (SQ) is in the midst of a five year strategy to reduce fatalities and serious injuries on roads throughout Quebec.

The "Human life, at the heart of our actions" 2021-2026 strategy is aimed at partnerships, interventions, awareness campaigns, technology and evaluation to make roads safer.