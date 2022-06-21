Quebec declares state of emergency, may increase aid after landslide in Saguenay
Quebec Premier François Legault says he is considering increasing aid to residents affected by a landslide in the La Baie sector of Saguenay.
This comes as Public Security Minister Geneviève Guilbault declared the city would be under a state of emergency, renewable every five days.
Seventy-six homes have been evacuated and 200 people have been displaced, the premier noted Monday during a visit to Sherbrooke.
In a message posted on Twitter, Legault announced he plans to visit the disaster area on Wednesday morning.
"We know a person who loses their house in a situation like this is entitled to $260,000; $210,000 for the house and $50,000 for the land, but we will look at whether it is necessary to increase assistance," he said. "We are also working with [Saguenay] Mayor Julie Dufour and the Red Cross to make sure we help everyone find housing."
He says the government plans to financially help all the families affected and "we are following this from hour to hour."
Legault spent Monday afternoon at the official inauguration of tissue paper mill Kruger Products, commissioned in 2021 in Sherbrooke.
-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 21, 2022.
