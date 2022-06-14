Home swept away by landslide in Saguenay, Que.

A home was swept away by a landslide on Monday night in Saguenay, Quebec.

The home was one of three in the area evacuated last April due to major cracks in an embankment, according to reporting by Noovo.Info, as so no one was injured.

Concrete blocks had been installed by the city, about 200 kilometres north of Quebec City, limiting the impact of the landslide.

An additional 21 homes were evacuated in recent hours by the city and civil security officials. A safety perimeter has been erected as a firm carries out assessments.

Michel Lavoie's son was picking up groceries in the parking lot of the IGA in the La Baie neighbourhood when he captured these images on his phone:







- With reporting from Janie Pelletier at Noovo.Info