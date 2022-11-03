Quebec COVID-19 hospitalizations up by 10, ICU numbers by 7

Quebec reported an additional 12 COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, bringing the total to 17,077 since the pandemic began.

Of those, two deaths were recorded within the last two days, six within the last week and four over a week ago.

There are currently 1,944 people with COVID-19 in Quebec hospitals, an increase of 10 from the previous day, with 141 entries and 131 discharges.

Of the hospitalizations, 649 people were admitted for reasons directly related to the virus, while the rest tested positive while seeking treatment for other ailments.

Meanwhile, there are 52 people with COVID-19 in intensive care, an increase of seven, with 11 entries and four discharges. Of those in the ICU, 32 were admitted because of COVID-19.

NEW CASES

Quebec public health logged 881 more positive COVID-19 tests. In addition, 153 positive rapid tests were self-declared through Quebec's online portal.

The province is currently monitoring 387 outbreaks.

There are 3,792 health-care workers absent from the job for reasons related to COVID-19.

VACCINATIONS

An additional 21,838 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered to Quebecers. As of Thursday, 62 per cent of Quebecers are considered to have basic vaccination status.

For minors, this means they've received at least two shots, or one shot plus one COVID-19 infection. For adults, this means they've received at least two doses with one booster, or two doses plus on infection.

Meanwhile, 19 per cent of adults have gotten the jab since Aug. 15.

Meanwhile, 25 per cent have gotten it in the last five months. This rate is far higher among people over age 80 at 59 per cent. It's lowest among under-forties at eight per cent.