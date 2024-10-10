Two Quebecers arrested for alleged prostitution offences involving a minor

Police on the South Shore of Montreal arrested two people in their 20s for alleged prostitution offences involving a minor.

Shawn Leblanc, 24, and 23-year-old Maude-Sophie Beaucage were arrested Wednesday and appeared at the courthouse in Longueuil, Que. on Thursday. They were remanded into custody pending their bail hearing on Friday.

Longueuil police say they opened an investigation in October 2023 after receiving a complaint about alleged crimes committed in 2020.

According to court records, the pair is accused of several prostitution offences between July 1, 2020 and October 7, 2022, including procuring a person for sexual services. Leblanc is also facing additional charges of assault and criminal harassment.

Police said in a news release on Thursday that investigators believe "there is a strong possibility that Shawn Leblanc and Maude Sophie Beaucage committed illegal sexual acts against other victims. The co-accused, who currently live in the Drummondville area, may have used social networks to contact potential victims in the Longueuil and Montreal areas."

Police are asking anyone who was a victim of the co-accused to reach out to investigators by calling 450-463-7192.

Police added that their sexual exploitation team offers support and accompaniment to victims or people who are at risk, "as well as to their families, whether or not the person files a complaint."