MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Man in life-threatening condition after shooting in Laval parking lot: police

    Police respond to a shooting in a parking lot across the street from Carrefour Laval that left a man critically wounded on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. (Max Harrold/CTV News) Police respond to a shooting in a parking lot across the street from Carrefour Laval that left a man critically wounded on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. (Max Harrold/CTV News)
    A man is in life-threatening condition after being shot in a Laval parking lot Thursday afternoon.

    Police got a 911 call just after 5 p.m. and responded to the intersection of Daniel-Johnson and Carrefour boulevards, which is across from the Carrefour Laval shopping centre. 

    According to police, the man was outside his vehicle when he was shot at least two times. He was rushed to hospital.

    Police respond to a shooting in a parking lot across the street from Carrefour Laval that left a man critically wounded on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. (Max Harrold/CTV News)

    - More to come.

