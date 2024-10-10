Donnie Marshall, last surviving member of Canadiens' 50s dynasty, dies at 92
Donald (Donnie) Marshall, the last surviving member of the Montreal Canadiens dynasty that won five consecutive Stanley Cups from 1956-1960, has died. He was 92.
The Habs announced Marshall's passing Thursday, although the cause of death wasn't revealed.
Marshall made his NHL debut in 1951-52, playing one game with the Canadiens before permanently establishing himself with the team during the 1954-55 season.
The Montreal-born forward played 585 games for the Canadiens from 1951-1963, tallying 114 goals and 140 assists.
The five-foot-10, 160-pound Marshall also played for the New York Rangers, Buffalo Sabres and Toronto Maple Leafs.
He recorded 265 goals and 324 assists over 1,176 NHL games before retiring after the 1971-72 season.
"The Canadiens extend their deepest condolences to Donnie's family, friends and loved ones. Our thoughts are with them during this difficult time. He will always be remembered as one of the great champions in the history of the organization," the Canadiens said in a statement.
-This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 10, 2024.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
TD Bank hit with record US$3 billion fine over drug cartel money laundering
TD Bank will pay US$3 billion to settle charges that it failed to properly monitor money laundering by drug cartels, regulators announced Thursday.
Poilievre, Guilbeault claim victory after federal budget watchdog's updated carbon tax report
Both the Liberals and Conservatives are claiming a win after the Parliamentary Budget Officer (PBO) released an updated report on the economic impacts of the federal carbon tax on Canadian households.
DEVELOPING Live updates: Millions without power amid path of destruction left by Hurricane Milton
Milton made landfall as a Category 3 storm Wednesday night, causing widespread destruction and immobilizing critical infrastructure. The extent of the damage is not yet known.
Hurricane Milton by the numbers
Hurricane Milton ripped through Florida Wednesday evening, leaving a trail of destruction, flooding and power outages.
Fisher-Price infant swings recalled in Canada after 5 deaths reported
Several models of Fisher-Price infant swings have been recalled in Canada after the company received reports of fatalities link to affected products.
'The View' co-hosts come out swinging at Donald Trump a day after he insulted them
The hosts of ABC's 'The View' clapped back at Donald Trump on Thursday, a day after the Republican nominee for president insulted co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Whoopi Goldberg.
Dozens of tornado warnings were issued ahead of Hurricane Milton. Is that normal?
Florida saw a record number of tornado warnings in a single day Wednesday. An expert says this phenomenon is not unheard of.
Video shows violent robbery north of Toronto, suspects make off with suitcase full of cash: police
Police north of Toronto have released video of what they’re describing as a violent, targeted robbery in Thornhill, where suspects boxed in the victim’s car and made off with a suitcase filled with cash.
Poilievre says 'other ways' to address affordability for seniors than Bloc's proposed pension boost
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says that while his party backed a Bloc Quebecois motion seeking money to boost seniors' benefits, he thinks there are 'other ways' to address affordability for older Canadians.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Video shows violent robbery north of Toronto, suspects make off with suitcase full of cash: police
Police north of Toronto have released video of what they’re describing as a violent, targeted robbery in Thornhill, where suspects boxed in the victim’s car and made off with a suitcase filled with cash.
-
3 cops injured in separate stolen vehicle investigations in Etobicoke
Three Toronto police officers have been injured in separate incidents involving alleged stolen vehicles in Etobicoke.
-
Toronto mayor defends record on handling Israel-Hamas war fallout amid criticism over missing Oct. 7 vigil
Mayor Olivia Chow is defending her handling of protests over the Israel-Hamas war that have rocked the city over the past year, a day after she faced criticism for missing a vigil to mark the anniversary of the Oct. 7 terrorist attack which sparked the war.
Ottawa
-
'Very eerie to hear the strength': Former Ottawa resident describes Hurricane Milton hitting Florida
Former Ottawa resident Angelina Armstrong-Mann says it was clear when Hurricane Milton made landfall as a Category 3 storm in Florida Wednesday night—she heard it.
-
OC Transpo issues 900 fines for failing to pay the fare in one month
The transit service conducted a fare compliance blitz between September 3 and 30, with 12 fare inspectors "active across the transit network, enforcing fare regulations," OC Transpo said.
-
6 things to know about the Ottawa Senators this season
The Ottawa Senators kick off the 2024-25 NHL season tonight at Canadian Tire Centre. CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you need to know about the Senators this season.
Atlantic
-
'Never seen anything like this': Maritimer living in Florida describes aftermath of Milton
Hurricane Milton made landfall in Florida as a Category 3 storm Wednesday night, among those assessing the damage in its aftermath is former CTV Atlantic employee and Maritimer Eric Bungay.
-
Aurora sightings possible over Maritimes Thursday night
The aurora may be visible in some parts of the Maritimes Thursday night.
-
Lebanese community members in Nova Scotia share fear for relatives as fighting escalates overseas
Many Lebanese people living in the province are watching, waiting and feeling helpless with fear as conflict approaches their families.
N.L.
-
'Crack houses' across rural Newfoundland? RCMP has no reports supporting MP's claim
A Conservative MP from Newfoundland and Labrador says some small towns in his rural riding are overrun with crime, but police say they haven't received reports to that effect.
-
Self-identifying Indigenous group got $74M in federal cash, Inuit leader wants change
As millions in federal funding flow into a Labrador group whose claims of Inuit identity have been rejected by Indigenous organizations across Canada, a national Inuit leader worries the Liberal government is putting the rights of Indigenous Peoples at risk.
-
Marathon goat: Animal runner wins hearts and a medal after crashing Newfoundland race
He may not have logged the fastest time or even gone the full distance, but residents of a Newfoundland town agree the goat who unexpectedly joined the local weekend half marathon was the event's undisputed champion.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario man 'devastated' he owes $18,000 after 2 loans were fraudulently taken in his name
An Ontario man said he feels 'devastated' after learning his identity was stolen to take out two fraudulent loans under his name.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Live updates: Millions without power amid path of destruction left by Hurricane Milton
Milton made landfall as a Category 3 storm Wednesday night, causing widespread destruction and immobilizing critical infrastructure. The extent of the damage is not yet known.
-
Sudbury student injured in collision with vehicle Thursday
A 14-year-old student received non-life-threatening injuries Thursday afternoon in a collision with a vehicle in Chelmsford in Greater Sudbury.
London
-
St. Thomas firefighters battle massive blaze on CN Rail property
A blaze which at its peak reached 20 feet in the air had St. Thomas firefighters busy on Thursday.
-
'We were never meant to fix this problem': Owen Sound food relief agencies struggle to meet growing demand
Today, volunteers at Owen Sound's soup kitchen are marking an unpleasant statistic. They will have served as meals for the needy to this point in 2024, as they did in the whole of 2023.
-
Crash northwest of London closes road
OPP and Middlesex fire have closed Ilderton Road West of Wonderland Road and east of Hyde Park Road.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo resident arrested in Canada-wide grandparent scam
Ontario Provincial Police have arrested a Waterloo man who they believe is linked to a group that has been scamming victims across Canada.
-
Shantz Family Farm moving on from pumpkins
After decades of welcoming the public to their land, the Shantz Family Farm in Petersburg is in its final year of selling pumpkins to the public.
-
What's open and closed for Thanksgiving weekend
It’s expected to be a busy weekend in Waterloo Region as Thanksgiving festivities get underway, which means some businesses, services and organizations may be closed or operating at a reduced schedule.
Windsor
-
Headed for the scrapyard: Detroit River car cleanup complete
The removal of 13 vehicles and one trailer from the Detroit River in Sandwich Town is complete.
-
Arrest made in connection to Islamic school break-in, two suspects wanted
The Windsor police have made an arrest in connection to a break-in at a local Islamic high school. Two suspects remain at large.
-
Fisher-Price infant swings recalled in Canada after 5 deaths reported
Several models of Fisher-Price infant swings have been recalled in Canada after the company received reports of fatalities link to affected products.
Barrie
-
Over $2 million in cannabis plants seized in grow operation bust: OPP
Provincial police say seven people are facing charges after a massive grow operation bust outside Orillia, Ont., where over $2 million in cannabis plants were seized.
-
Barrie convenience store theft turned violent: BPS
Police in Barrie are investigating a theft at a convenience store that they say turned violent on Wednesday afternoon.
-
Attempted robbery foiled at Barrie business, police investigate
Police are investigating a report of a foiled robbery at a Barrie business allegedly involving several suspects.
Vancouver
-
Man's pleas to abolish Catholic Church rejected by B.C. Supreme Court judge
The Supreme Court judge said there were “a number of problems” with a petition brought forward by a man trying to stamp out the entire Roman Catholic Church.
-
Ottawa announces $4.9M oil recovery operation on B.C. shipwreck from 1946
The federal government is spending $4.9 million to remove a load of heavy oil from a United States military ship that sank off the coast of British Columbia nearly 80 years ago but now poses "significant risk" of a major spill due to deterioration.
-
B.C. candidate apologizes for 'unacceptable' comments about Muslims, Palestinians
One of the B.C. Conservative candidates running in the province's second-largest city has apologized for "completely unacceptable" comments he made about Muslims and Palestinians.
Vancouver Island
-
Ottawa announces $4.9M oil recovery operation on B.C. shipwreck from 1946
The federal government is spending $4.9 million to remove a load of heavy oil from a United States military ship that sank off the coast of British Columbia nearly 80 years ago but now poses "significant risk" of a major spill due to deterioration.
-
B.C. candidate apologizes for 'unacceptable' comments about Muslims, Palestinians
One of the B.C. Conservative candidates running in the province's second-largest city has apologized for "completely unacceptable" comments he made about Muslims and Palestinians.
-
Childhood friendship with dolphin inspires B.C. man to pursue passion on ocean
Young Gary was sitting beside the ocean on vacation when a dolphin swam up to him and started making sounds.
Winnipeg
-
'It's crazy': Woman speaks out after unprovoked attack on Winnipeg bus
A woman is speaking out after an assault on a Winnipeg Transit bus sent her and her daughter to the hospital.
-
Winnipeg School Division apologizes over message displayed during professional development day
The superintendent of the Winnipeg School Division (WSD) has apologized over a message displayed during a professional development day on Wednesday.
-
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 'Productive discussions' move Calgary's Green Line project in a positive direction
More than a month after the Alberta government announced it would be pulling funding for Calgary's Green Line project, Transportation Minister Devin Dreeshen says progress has been made.
-
Crown plans to downgrade murder charge for suspect in Alberta roadside shooting
The Crown will be downgrading the murder charge for one of two men arrested after a deadly roadside shooting near Calgary in August.
-
Toronto man charged after $300K worth of methamphetamine seized at Calgary airport
A Toronto man faces charges after an estimated $300,000 worth of methamphetamine was discovered in his luggage at Calgary International Airport.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton daycare centre shut down over concerns of unsupervised children
An Edmonton daycare has been shut down after failing to address concerns about unsupervised children, the province said Thursday.
-
Camrose casino gets go ahead for south Edmonton relocation
A controversial casino has been approved for south Edmonton.
-
Teen pedestrian in hospital after crash
A teenager is in hospital after being hit while crossing the street in central Edmonton on Thursday.
Regina
-
Regina teen facing 13 charges after armed robbery
A 16-year-old is facing over a dozen charges following an armed robbery in Regina’s North Central neighbourhood.
-
Saskatchewan Party leader promises more power for police to address public nuisances
Saskatchewan Party Leader Scott Moe says he would get tough on those disrupting the public and will shut down nuisance properties if re-elected premier on Oct. 28.
-
'Three years in the making': Regina city council approves preliminary funding plan for Lawson Aquatic Centre replacement
At the final meeting of this iteration of Regina City Council, a plan for how to pay for a new indoor aquatic facility that would replace Lawson Aquatic Centre was approved.
Saskatoon
-
Former Sask. Party MLA and Saskatoon mayoral hopeful tied to controversial private school, email shows
Internal emails obtained by CTV News reveal that Saskatoon mayoral hopeful Gord Wyant had an apparent close relationship with a private school now embroiled in abuse allegations.
-
RCMP search for two 'armed and dangerous' suspects after carjacking in Sask. First Nation
The Saskatchewan RCMP is responding to a report of an armed carjacking in Red Pheasant First Nation.
-
'I'm lucky where I'm at': Sask. woman intends to stay in Sarasota amid destructive Hurricane Milton
Milton is shaping up to be a monster of a storm, expected to strike Florida as a Category 3 hurricane, just weeks after Hurricane Helene hit the region.