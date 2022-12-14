Quebec COVID-19 hospitalizations top 2,000 as public health gives update

Quebec's Health Department says there are more than 2,000 hospitalizations linked to COVID-19 across the province, the highest number since Oct. 19.



Officials say 2,081 people are in hospital with the disease, a rise of 60 from the day before, after 207 people in the past 24 hours were admitted and 147 discharged.

WATCH LIVE AT 1 P.M.: Quebec public health update on respiratory viruses

They say 698 patients -- about 33 per cent -- were admitted because of the disease.

Officials say there are 63 people in intensive care with COVID-19, including 36 who are there because of the virus.

Public health director Dr. Luc Boileau is holding a briefing this afternoon about the evolution of respiratory viruses in the province.

According to health information website Index Sante, the average occupancy rate across Quebec emergency rooms is 130 per cent today.



- With files form The Canadian Press