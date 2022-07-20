Quebec COVID-19 hospitalizations top 2,000
Quebec COVID-19 hospitalizations top 2,000
There are over 2,000 people with COVID-19 in Quebec hospitals, public health reported Wednesday.
The Health Ministry logged an increase of 97 hospitalizations linked to COVID-19, with 273 new entries and 176 discharges. There are currently 2,057 people occupying beds.
Of those, 632 were admitted for complications directly related to COVID-19. The remaining were admitted for other conditions but tested positive for the virus at the hospital.
Meanwhile, two more coronavirus patients are in intensive care, 30 of whom were admitted for COVID-19 specifically, with 10 entries and eight discharges.
Quebec also reported 14 new COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, bringing the total to 15,814 deaths since the pandemic began.
NEW CASES
The province added 2,354 more positive PCR tests for COVID-19 on Wednesday out of 13,205 tests, making the positivity rate 14 per cent.
In addition, 663 positive rapid tests were self-reported through Quebec's online portal.
The Health Ministry is currently monitoring 543 outbreaks.
VACCINATION CAMPAIGN
Quebec's healthcare workers administered 12,529 more doses of the vaccine. A total of 20,222,119 jabs have been given to Quebecers so far.
Approximately 91 per cent of Quebecers have received at least one shot, 56 per cent have received three and 17 per cent have received four.
Montreal Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Montreal's steamiest day of the summer expected Wednesday
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Concerns as convoy-connected group establishes in Ottawa neighbourhood
Concerns are being raised about the United People of Canada, a self-described 'not-for-profit social enterprise organization' behind developments at a deconsecrated Ottawa church.
When Pope visits Canada, Indigenous people look for healing – and action
When Pope Francis travels to Canada, indigenous leaders and residential school survivors say, they are hoping for more than an apology: They want action.
Inflation may have peaked in June as gas prices soared: economists
Canada's inflation rate was up 8.1 per cent in June compared with a year ago, its largest yearly change since January 1983. The inflation rate in May was 7.7 per cent. Statistics Canada said price acceleration in June was largely the result of gas prices rising even faster.
Southern Alberta homeowners face massive cleanup, rebuild after devastating storm
Monday's devastating storm in southeast Alberta has some families facing the daunting task of rebuilding and putting the pieces of their lives back together after losing nearly all their possessions.
2 dead, 10 injured after truck crashes into multiple vehicles south of Montreal
Two people are dead and 10 others are injured after a multi-vehicle pile-up on the South Shore of Montreal.
How a misspelled name on a plane ticket ruined one family's trip
From waiting overnight at a passport office to missing their international flight to visit an ill relative, things have been a nightmare for one family from Woodstock, Ont.
How to know when it's time to quit your job
Sorting out when you should quit your job can be a daunting task. Personal development coach Hina Khan suggests reminding yourself that you are allowed to quit, and asking yourself what you want really want in your professional life when making the decision.
WestJet employees in Calgary and Vancouver back strike vote if deal can't be reached
The union representing more than 700 WestJet employees at airports in Calgary and Vancouver says they have voted to support a strike if they cannot reach a new contract with the airline.
'Dog days of summer': Heat warnings continue in Ontario, Quebec
Heat warnings remain in effect for many parts of Ontario and Quebec Wednesday as temperatures could reach the high 30s, and potentially 40s, with the humidity.
Toronto
-
These are the strangest laws Ontario homeowners probably don't know about
Ontario is home to some of the strangest laws governing what homeowners can and cannot do with their properties.
-
Toronto teacher gifts entire class brand new sneakers
A group of downtown Toronto students will be stepping into the next school year in style thanks to their teacher -- who bought each pupil in her classroom a brand new pair of sneakers.
-
Hells Angels 'motorcycle procession' coming to Toronto
Hundreds of members of the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club are expected to roll through Toronto Thursday.
Atlantic
-
Motorcyclist, 17, dies from injuries after crash; Halifax police still looking for truck driver
A 17-year-old motorcyclist who was injured in a collision in Halifax earlier this week has since died and police are still looking for the other driver involved in the incident.
-
Ex-Mountie sticks by story denying responding to 2013 domestic attack by mass killer
A former Mountie is standing by his account that challenges testimony the RCMP failed to respond to a domestic violence call in 2013 involving the Nova Scotia mass shooter.
-
Nova Scotia mass killer accumulated cash through 'illegitimate or suspicious' means
The Nova Scotia mass killer used 'illegitimate or suspicious means' to amass cash and enjoy a lifestyle well beyond his reported $40,000 annual income, the inquiry into his 2020 murders has found.
London
-
Tornado watch in effect for much of the region
Environment Canada has issued a Tornado watch for several regions in southern Ontario, including London-Middlesex.
-
Mom and six kids take cover as storm rips through their farm
It was a close call for a family in Lambton County as violent weather tore through their farm east of Wyoming, Ont. on Tuesday evening.
-
Fatal hit and run in Grey Highlands
One person has died and three others are injured after a group of pedestrians were struck by a vehicle that fled the scene in Grey Highlands, according to OPP.
Northern Ontario
-
Multiple vehicle crash in Chelmsford involving ambulance
Emergency crews are on scene directing traffic on Highway 144 at Edward Avenue in the Greater Sudbury community of Chelmsford on Wednesday morning after a multiple vehicle collision involving an ambulance.
-
Severe thunderstorm watch in effect across northeastern Ont.
Conditions in northeastern Ontario are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts and large hail, Environment Canada said Wednesday.
-
These are the strangest laws Ontario homeowners probably don't know about
Ontario is home to some of the strangest laws governing what homeowners can and cannot do with their properties.
Calgary
-
Dog owners face 12 bylaw charges in fatal attack on Calgary senior
Two dog owners have been charged after their animals killed an 86-year-old woman in a northwest neighbourhood in June.
-
Southern Alberta homeowners face massive cleanup, rebuild after devastating storm
Monday's devastating storm in southeast Alberta has some families facing the daunting task of rebuilding and putting the pieces of their lives back together after losing nearly all their possessions.
-
WestJet employees in Calgary and Vancouver back strike vote if deal can't be reached
The union representing more than 700 WestJet employees at airports in Calgary and Vancouver says they have voted to support a strike if they cannot reach a new contract with the airline.
Kitchener
-
Severe thunderstorms, tornadoes possible for parts of Wellington County
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for parts of Waterloo-Wellington saying ‘a significant tornado cannot be ruled out.’
-
Court date to argue Region of Waterloo's encampment eviction order set for November
The legal case for evicting residents at the Victoria Street and Weber Street encampment in Kitchener has begun.
-
Two people injured following crash in Brant County
Two people have suffered injuries after a crash in Brant County.
Vancouver
-
Review underway after death in B.C. town without ambulance or emergency department: mayor
A senior in B.C.’s Interior died after going into cardiac arrest while the only ambulance was dispatched to another town and the hospital’s emergency department was closed.
-
Hungry bears tear through B.C. cars with garbage, food left inside: photos
Conservation officers are warning B.C. residents and visitors to keep animal attractants out of their cars, saying they're "no match" for hungry bears.
-
Air Canada ordered to pay B.C. traveller additional $700 over delayed luggage
A B.C. traveller who spent days in Dubai without her luggage will receive hundreds of dollars from Air Canada following a decision from the province's Civil Resolution Tribunal.
Edmonton
-
Southern Alberta homeowners face massive cleanup, rebuild after devastating storm
Monday's devastating storm in southeast Alberta has some families facing the daunting task of rebuilding and putting the pieces of their lives back together after losing nearly all their possessions.
-
Deadline for Alberta UCP leadership contestants; most have filed applications
It’s deadline day for those seeking to be the next leader of Alberta’s United Conservatives and most of the contestants have already filed their applications.
-
Touchless water bottle kiosks available at K-Days this year
EPCOR is installing water stations at the K-Days fairgrounds this year so visitors can stay cool and hydrated.
Windsor
-
Tornado watch issued for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent
Environment Canada says a few tornadoes and thunderstorms are possible for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent this afternoon.
-
Inflation may have peaked in June as gas prices soared: economists
Canada's inflation rate was up 8.1 per cent in June compared with a year ago, its largest yearly change since January 1983. The inflation rate in May was 7.7 per cent. Statistics Canada said price acceleration in June was largely the result of gas prices rising even faster.
-
Missing Chatham youth sought by police
Chatham-Kent police are asking for the public's assistance finding a missing 16-year-old youth.
Regina
-
Gwen Stefani, banana theft, and extreme heat among the top surprises of Country Thunder 2022
The 2022 running of Country Thunder Saskatchewan had its fair share of surprises, and according to Pure Country Afternoons host Brandon Hall, this year’s festival will be remembered for these five reasons.
-
When Pope visits Canada, Indigenous people look for healing – and action
When Pope Francis travels to Canada, indigenous leaders and residential school survivors say, they are hoping for more than an apology: They want action.
-
Inflation may have peaked in June as gas prices soared: economists
Canada's inflation rate was up 8.1 per cent in June compared with a year ago, its largest yearly change since January 1983. The inflation rate in May was 7.7 per cent. Statistics Canada said price acceleration in June was largely the result of gas prices rising even faster.
Ottawa
-
Concerns as convoy-connected group establishes in Ottawa neighbourhood
Concerns are being raised about the United People of Canada, a self-described 'not-for-profit social enterprise organization' behind developments at a deconsecrated Ottawa church.
-
Inflation may have peaked in June as gas prices soared: economists
Canada's inflation rate was up 8.1 per cent in June compared with a year ago, its largest yearly change since January 1983. The inflation rate in May was 7.7 per cent. Statistics Canada said price acceleration in June was largely the result of gas prices rising even faster.
-
Three new COVID-19 deaths in Ottawa as wastewater signal projected to rise
Three new deaths linked to COVID-19 have been reported in Ottawa as COVID-19 wastewater indicators approach record highs.
Saskatoon
-
Inflation may have peaked in June as gas prices soared: economists
Canada's inflation rate was up 8.1 per cent in June compared with a year ago, its largest yearly change since January 1983. The inflation rate in May was 7.7 per cent. Statistics Canada said price acceleration in June was largely the result of gas prices rising even faster.
-
Sask. man says he was held to the ground, kneed in the head as his daughter looked on
An Indigenous Saskatchewan man says he was assaulted in an unprovoked attack in front of his young daughter.
-
Finance minister defends $8K flight to North Battleford
Finance Minister Donna Harpauer is defending her decision to spend nearly $8,000 of government money on flights from Regina to North Battleford, Sask. following criticism about the cost.