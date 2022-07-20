Quebec COVID-19 hospitalizations top 2,000

There are over 2,000 people with COVID-19 in Quebec hospitals, public health reported Wednesday.

The Health Ministry logged an increase of 97 hospitalizations linked to COVID-19, with 273 new entries and 176 discharges. There are currently 2,057 people occupying beds.

Of those, 632 were admitted for complications directly related to COVID-19. The remaining were admitted for other conditions but tested positive for the virus at the hospital.

Meanwhile, two more coronavirus patients are in intensive care, 30 of whom were admitted for COVID-19 specifically, with 10 entries and eight discharges.

Quebec also reported 14 new COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, bringing the total to 15,814 deaths since the pandemic began.

NEW CASES

The province added 2,354 more positive PCR tests for COVID-19 on Wednesday out of 13,205 tests, making the positivity rate 14 per cent.

In addition, 663 positive rapid tests were self-reported through Quebec's online portal.

The Health Ministry is currently monitoring 543 outbreaks.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Quebec's healthcare workers administered 12,529 more doses of the vaccine. A total of 20,222,119 jabs have been given to Quebecers so far.

Approximately 91 per cent of Quebecers have received at least one shot, 56 per cent have received three and 17 per cent have received four.