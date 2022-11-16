Quebec COVID-19 deaths rise by 54, hospitalizations and cases up

The latest COVID-19 data show that an additional 54 people have died in Quebec, bringing the total number of deaths in the province to 17,244 since the start of the pandemic.

This represents a spike in the number of deaths compared to the last few weeks, which the health ministry attributed to "a catch-up in the data entry of deaths that occurred more than two months ago."

Quebec reported that one death occurred in the last 24 hours, while three occurred between two and seven days ago and 50 deaths occurred more than seven days ago.

There are 42 new hospitalizations compared to the previous day, including 593 due to COVID-19 for a total of 1,726. Six more people were admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU), bringing ICU cases to 39 in all.

NEW CASES

Quebec has reported 1,037 new cases, an increase of 244, bringing the total number of people infected to 1,240,569.

Of those positive results, 113 came from self-declared rapid tests through Quebec's online portal, with 140 rapid tests being declared in all.

In addition 3,428 health care workers are off the job for COVID-related reasons.

The province is also monitoring 368 outbreaks, an increase of eight in the daily report.

VACCINATIONS

An additional 21,937 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered to Quebecers, for a total of 22,138,286 shots given.

As of the latest figures, 62 per cent of Quebecers are considered to have basic vaccination status.

For minors, this means they've received at least two shots, or one shot plus one COVID-19 infection. For adults, this means they've received at least two doses with one booster, or two doses plus an infection.

Meanwhile, 22 per cent of adults have gotten the jab since Aug. 15, while 27 per cent have gotten it in the last five months.

In the latter group, the rate of vaccination is far higher among people over age 80 at 63 per cent. It's lowest among under-forties at eight per cent.