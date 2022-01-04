Quebec is reporting 21 more deaths due to COVID-19, a total of 11,781 since the start of the pandemic.

This comes as the province confirms 14,494 new recorded cases of the virus, bringing the total number of people infected to 665,822.

The number of active infections is now 108,878, with 1,355 outbreaks.

The province's seven-day average stands at 15,222.

To date, 545,163 people have recovered from the illness.

On Jan. 3, a total of 46,999 samples were analyzed.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

Hospitalizations are up by 196, bringing the number of people in Quebec hospitals to 1,592.

Of those, 185 people are in intensive care; up by four.

Of the new cases, 2,580 people are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated with one dose received less than 14 days ago; 653 are people who had one dose more than two weeks ago and 11,261 are people who received two doses of a vaccine more than seven days ago.

Of the new hospitalizations, 109 are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated people who received one dose less than two weeks ago; 11 are people who had one dose more than two weeks ago and 212 are people who received two doses more than one week ago.

Public health officials are reminding Quebecers that a greater percentage of the population is vaccinated.

Though vaccinations do not protect from infection, they do reduce the risk of dire consequences.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Quebec's health care professionals administered 69,723 more vaccinations in the province.

As of Jan. 3, a total of 7,275,513 Quebecers, or 89 per cent of the eligible population aged five and up, have received their first dose of a vaccine and 6,668,142 people, or 82 per cent, have received two.

Of those eligible for a third dose, 1,457,004 Quebecers, or 18 per cent, have received it.

VARIANT TRACKER

According to the Institut national de santé publique du Québec (INSPQ), the number of Omicron (B.1.1.529) variant cases is now 4,118, up by 81.

The numbers currently stand at 45,665 Alpha (B.1.1.7), 460 Bêta (B.1.351), 610 Gamma (P.1) and 32,862 Delta (B.1.167.2).