Quebec is tightening measures to limit the spread of COVID-19 in CHSLDs, intermediate resource homes and private residences for seniors.

As a result, only family caregivers will be admitted to these facilities.

In CHSLDs and intermediate resource homes for seniors, only one caregiver will be allowed to visit each day.

In private residences for seniors, only one caregiver will be admitted at a time, for a maximum of two people per day.

Officials say residents will have to identify a maximum of four caregivers in order to limit the number of different people who have access to the buildings.

Caregivers will be asked to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination prior to visiting a resident.

Masks must be worn and social distancing measures need to be respected.

Quebec officials state this tightening of measures is due to an increase of positive cases among seniors.

The Health Ministry notes the number of active cases within this population currently stands at 2,640, with 521 facilities affected as of Jan. 2.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 4, 2022.