MONTREAL -- Quebec is reporting on Friday that 101 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of positive infections to 376,530 since the start of the pandemic.

Of those, 364,539 people have recovered from the novel coronavirus, an increase of 69.

The Quebec Institute of Public Health (INSPQ) states there are 31 more active COVID-19 cases, for a total of 752.

The province added one more death due to the virus in the past 24 hours. Since the pandemic began, Quebec has recorded 11,239 deaths due to COVID-19.

Hospitalizations continued to dropped on Friday with four fewer patients receiving care in Quebec hospitals for a total of 67. Of those, 21 people are in intensive care, the same as the previous day.

On July 21, a total of 14,917 samples were analyzed.

VARIANT TRACKER

The INSPQ reported two more Delta variant cases on Friday, bringing the total number of confirmed Delta cases to 241 out of the total of 8,442.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Quebec health care professionals administered 96,034 more doses of vaccine, including 94,624 in the past 24 hours.

The total number of vaccine doses given in the province is now 10,469,697. In addition, 34,253 Quebecers received their doses out of province.

Of those eligible to receive a vaccine dose, 6,188,332 (82 per cent of the population) people have received their first dose as of July 22, while 4,305,426 (57 per cent) have received both doses.

The demographic with the highest percentage of people double-vaxxed is those aged over 80 (83 per cent), and the lowest is those under 18 (19 per cent).