MONTREAL -- Quebec reported 699 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday along with one more death due to the disease.

Of the new cases, Quebec public health says 513 people were unvaccinated, 62 received one dose more than two weeks prior to testing positive, and 124 received both doses more than a week before the test.

The total number of novel coronavirus infections since the start of the pandemic is now 390,613 with 374,266 people reported to have recovered.

The Quebec Institute of Public Health (INSPQ) noted that the number of active COVID-19 cases surpassed 5,000 for the first time since May 27.

There are now 5,058 active cases in the province, a net increase of 329 since Wednesday.

Since March 2020, 11,289 people in Quebec have died due to the disease.

Seventeen people checked into hospitals in Quebec for COVID-19 treatment and 17 were discharged meaning hospitalizations remained stable at 138 with 42 of those patients in intensive care wards, an increase of two.

Of the new patients, 14 were unvaccinated and three received both doses more than a week ago.

On Aug. 31, 22,128 samples were analyzed.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Quebec health-care professionals administered 22,850 more doses of vaccine, including 20,952 in the past 24 hours.

In the province, 12,389,585 doses of vaccine have been administered, and 97,027 Quebecers received a vaccine dose outside of the province.

Of those eligible to receive a dose, 6,497,471 people have received one dose (86 per cent of the population), and 5,949,628 people (79 per cent) have received both doses.