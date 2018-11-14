

CTV Montreal





Quebec’s Superior Court has authorized a class-action lawsuit against McDonald’s restaurants.

The lawsuit is centred on the fast-food giant’s famed Happy Meal.

Montreal lawyer Joey Zukran contends that because the meal is marketed to children under the age of 13, it is a “flagrant violation” of Quebec’s consumer protection laws.

According to the statement Zukran released on Wednesday, anyone who purchased a Happy Meal or a toy as of Nov. 15, 2013 for a child under 13 who was present inside a McDonald’s restaurant “during an advertising campaign directed at children taking place inside the restaurant” is eligible to join.



Zukran said there could be hundreds of thousands of claimants.

More to come.