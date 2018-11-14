Featured Video
Quebec court allows class-action lawsuit against McDonald's to proceed
CTV Montreal
Published Wednesday, November 14, 2018 4:23PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, November 14, 2018 4:44PM EST
Quebec’s Superior Court has authorized a class-action lawsuit against McDonald’s restaurants.
The lawsuit is centred on the fast-food giant’s famed Happy Meal.
Montreal lawyer Joey Zukran contends that because the meal is marketed to children under the age of 13, it is a “flagrant violation” of Quebec’s consumer protection laws.
According to the statement Zukran released on Wednesday, anyone who purchased a Happy Meal or a toy as of Nov. 15, 2013 for a child under 13 who was present inside a McDonald’s restaurant “during an advertising campaign directed at children taking place inside the restaurant” is eligible to join.
Zukran said there could be hundreds of thousands of claimants.
More to come.
