Quebec could welcome 60,000 immigrants by 2027

Quebec could welcome 60,000 permanent immigrants by 2027.

That's one of the scenarios proposed in the 'Multi-year immigration plan for Quebec for the period 2024-2027' tabled by Immigration Minister Christine Fréchette.

"The first scenario proposes a gradual increase in admission thresholds to reach 60,000 in 2027, concentrated in the skilled worker sub-category," reads the document.

"This gradual increase in admissions enables a greater contribution to labour needs in certain priority sectors of activity," it also states.

During the election campaign, Premier François Legault had said that raising the thresholds beyond 50,000 would be "suicidal."

Legault has also stated his desire to have 100 per cent francophone immigration by 2026.

A second scenario maintains the status quo at 50,000 permanent immigrants per year.

Both options are subject to public consultation.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 25, 2023