MONTREAL -- Quebec could run out of key medical supplies in three to seven days, Quebec Premier Francois Legault said Tuesday afternoon.

Legault said the shortage of medical supplies such as N95 masks, which are key in the fight by health-care workers against the spread of COVID-19, is the province's top priority at the moment.

Healt Minister Danielle McCann said that supplies of masks are so low in Quebec right now that health-care workers have been asked to disinfect and re-use their masks as needed.

Legault thanked Ontario Premier Doug Ford for agreeing to send medical supplies to Quebec from his province. A first shipment medical supplies, including the N95 surgical masks, from Ontario to Quebec was expected Tuesday, Legault said.

An internal email sent to Quebec's medical specialists Tuesday morning said that Quebec used as many N95 masks last week as it did all of last year.

Quebec health authorities also announced six new deaths among 4,162 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday afternoon.

That's up six from the 25 deaths and up 732 from the 3,430 confirmed cases announced 24 hours earlier.

The 732-case daily increase is the biggest one-day rise since Quebec began issuing daily COVID-19 statistics.

There are 286 COVID-19 patients in Quebec hospitals as of Tuesday, up 51 from Monday; 82 of them are in intensive care, up four from Monday afternoon.

There are 5,601 Quebecers are awaiting COVID-19 test results; 63,378 tests have come back negative.

Premier Legault, Health Minister McCann and Horacio Arruda, Quebec's national director of public health, are providing an update Tuesday on the state of COVID-19 in the province.

Legault on Tuesday invited Quebecers to take part in a COVID-19 clinical study previously announced by the Montreal Heart Institute.

The premier also invited Quebecers to call anyone they know who may be alone during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Monday, Legault announced that all stores in the provinces, except for pharmacies, service stations and resturants that offer takeout and delivery, will be closed Sundays through April to give employees of those businesses a chance to rest.

*WATCH THE UPDATE LIVE ABOVE*



This is a developing story that will be updated.