Montreal Heart Institute seeking Canadian COVID-19 patients for research into possible treatment
MONTREAL -- The Montreal Heart Institute is looking for people who have been infected with COVID-19 to take part in a clinical study into a possible treatment option that may stop the progression of the disease.
The Institute wants people who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, who are 40 years or older, and who are not hospitalized.
It is hoping to find 6,000 participants across Canada who meet the above criteria.
The Institute says its clinical research is called COLCORONA, and "aims to determine whether short-term treatment based on colchicine would reduce the risk of pulmonary complications and death related to COVID-19.
"More specifically COLCORONA studies the phenomenon of major inflammatory storm present in adults suffering from severe complications related to COVID-19."
Anyone interested in participating in the research is asked to call 1-877-536-6837.
