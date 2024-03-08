Quebec construction company demonstrates at the start of consultations on reform

The major federation of construction unions (FTQ-Construction) and others plan to demonstrate on Tuesday in front of the National Assembly to mark the start of consultations on reform of the construction industry.

Bill 51 tabled by Minister of Labour Jean Boulet aims to ensure workers can more easily move between Quebec regions and also hopes to make workers' more versatile by allowing task sharing between certain trades.

While employers' organizations generally applauded the tabling of this bill, unions feel differently because they're concerned about repercussions on their members, particularly in regions outside major cities.

FTQ-Construction, the largest union organization in the industry, will demonstrate in front of the National Assembly on Tuesday morning at the start of the consultations to assert those concerns and demands.



Other unions have already committed to demonstrating alongside it, including the Steelworkers, another large union in the private sector affiliated with the FTQ.

FTQ president Magali Picard will also attend.