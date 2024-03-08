MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Quebec construction company demonstrates at the start of consultations on reform

    A construction worker is seen working on the site of a new condo development in Montreal, Monday, Feb. 19, 2024. (Christinne Muschi, The Canadian Press) A construction worker is seen working on the site of a new condo development in Montreal, Monday, Feb. 19, 2024. (Christinne Muschi, The Canadian Press)
    Share

    The major federation of construction unions (FTQ-Construction) and others plan to demonstrate on Tuesday in front of the National Assembly to mark the start of consultations on reform of the construction industry.

    Bill 51 tabled by Minister of Labour Jean Boulet aims to ensure workers can more easily move between Quebec regions and also hopes to make workers' more versatile by allowing task sharing between certain trades.

    While employers' organizations generally applauded the tabling of this bill, unions feel differently because they're concerned about repercussions on their members, particularly in regions outside major cities.

    FTQ-Construction, the largest union organization in the industry, will demonstrate in front of the National Assembly on Tuesday morning at the start of the consultations to assert those concerns and demands.

    Other unions have already committed to demonstrating alongside it, including the Steelworkers, another large union in the private sector affiliated with the FTQ.

    FTQ president Magali Picard will also attend.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 8, 2024.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News