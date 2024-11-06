MONTREAL
    • Police operation forces evacuation of Best Western Hotel in Laval

    Guests staying at the Best Western Hotel in Laval were forced from their rooms. (Pedro Querido/CTV News) Guests staying at the Best Western Hotel in Laval were forced from their rooms. (Pedro Querido/CTV News)
    Guests staying at the Best Western Hotel in Laval were forced from their rooms early Wednesday morning due to a police operation.

    Laval police (SPL) says it received a 911 call at 2 a.m. about a possibly armed person inside the hotel.

    “A preventative operation took place at the hotel,” said Stéphanie Beshara, a spokesperson with Laval police.

    She explains a security perimeter was established to allow officers to canvass the scene.

    As a result, the hotel guests were evacuated from their rooms.

    “Two people of interest are being met by police,” said Beshara.

    She notes that by 6:45 a.m. the situation was “under control.”

