Police operation forces evacuation of Best Western Hotel in Laval

Guests staying at the Best Western Hotel in Laval were forced from their rooms early Wednesday morning due to a police operation.

Laval police (SPL) says it received a 911 call at 2 a.m. about a possibly armed person inside the hotel.

“A preventative operation took place at the hotel,” said Stéphanie Beshara, a spokesperson with Laval police.

She explains a security perimeter was established to allow officers to canvass the scene.

As a result, the hotel guests were evacuated from their rooms.

“Two people of interest are being met by police,” said Beshara.

She notes that by 6:45 a.m. the situation was “under control.”