Quebec Conservative Party becomes first to launch 2022 provincial election campaign
Quebec's Conservative Party is launching its electoral campaign today in Quebec City even though the official first day of campaigning has yet to be called.
Conservative Party Leader Éric Duhaime announced the launch on Twitter this morning, making him the first of the provincial party leaders to do so.
Premier François Legault has yet to officially trigger the election, but is expected to do so before the end of August.
But the province's governing party has already made several election promises in recent days, including a five-year, $1.4-billion pledge to convert all unsubsidized daycare spots into subsidized spaces.
Duhaime, who's running as party leader for the first time, unveiled the Conservative platform last week along with the campaign slogan "Freedom to choose."
Quebec's election is scheduled for Oct. 3, with a campaign required by law to last between 33 and 39 days.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 21, 2022
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Nunavut water shortage shows lack of infrastructure funding: researcher
A water shortage in Nunavut has prompted the region’s territorial government to declare a state of emergency, leading experts to re-evaluate water infrastructure in areas they say lack necessary funding.
Summit on health care scheduled for Monday between leaders of Ontario, N.S., N.B., P.E.I.
Canada's struggling health-care system will be the topic of discussion as the premiers of Ontario and Nova Scotia meet in Halifax.
Car blast kills daughter of Russian known as 'Putin's brain'
The daughter of a Russian nationalist ideologist who is often referred to as 'Putin's brain' was killed when her car exploded on the outskirts of Moscow, officials said Sunday. The Investigative Committee branch for the Moscow region said the Saturday night blast was caused by a bomb planted in the SUV driven by Daria Dugina.
10 injured, 2 dead after driver crashes into West Vancouver wedding
Ten people were hospitalized and two others reportedly died after a driver crashed into a wedding party in West Vancouver Saturday night.
Back to school: A look at the COVID-19 rules in place across provinces, territories
As students across Canada gear up to enter what will be their fourth academic year in the pandemic, CTVNews.ca takes a look at what measures will be in place in schools, by province and territory.
Stelter says CNN must hold media accountable as show ends
'Reliable Sources' host Brian Stelter insisted Sunday that he'll still be rooting for CNN even after his show was canceled this week, but stressed that it was important for the network and others to hold the media accountable.
Lopez and Affleck celebrate marriage with friends, family
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck said 'I do' again this weekend, this time in front of friends and family in Georgia.
On Ukraine's front line, a fight to save premature babies
Before Russia's invasion of Ukraine in late February, three hospitals in government-controlled areas of the country's war-torn Donetsk region had facilities to care for premature babies. Now, only the maternity hospital in the coal mining town of Pokrovsk is still operating.
Serbia warns it will protect Kosovo Serbs if NATO doesn't
Serbia's president called on NATO on Sunday to 'do their job' in Kosovo or he says Serbia itself will move to protect its minority in the breakaway province.
Toronto
-
4-car crash in Toronto triggers residential gas leak, evacuation
More than a dozen people were evacuated in a west Toronto neighbourhood after a four-car collision caused a significant gas leak in the area Sunday morning.
-
Thunderstorm headed for Toronto could bring up to 50mm of rain
A Sunday afternoon thunderstorm could dump as much as 50mm of rain on Toronto and the surrounding areas and leave “hazardous conditions” in its wake, according to the group that monitors watershed conditions in the area.
-
Toronto man wanted on first-degree murder charge, Canada-wide arrest warrant issued
Police have issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for a Toronto man wanted on a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death of a 23-year-old woman.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia seeking an exemption from federal carbon tax, saying it is doing enough
Premier Tim Houston is asking Ottawa to exempt Nova Scotia from the national carbon tax, saying the federal government's signature bid to reduce greenhouse gas emissions amounts to "punishing" the province.
-
With new nurses on the way, N.B. hospital hopes to expand ER hours
On Thursday, Horizon Health interim president and CEO Margaret Melanson said five new registered nurses have been hired to work at the hospital, thanks to a recruitment partnership with the Sackville community.
-
Ownership group ecstatic as Sintra takes home Gold Cup and Saucer
The crowd was going absolutely wild as Sintra and driver Anthony MacDonald crossed the finish line in Charlottetown early Sunday morning, well ahead of the second horse, winning the coveted 63rd Gold Cup and Saucer.
London
-
'Flames were 60 feet high'; Barn fire causes $2M in damage ahead of harvest season
The flames and glow could be seen for kilometres
-
Collision outside of Aylmer, Saturday
Although there is little information at this time, a crash investigation continues south of Aylmer
-
Man found unconscious with serious injuries in field at Confederation Street
Sarnia police are investigating a serious assault that occurred early Saturday.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Fatal motor vehicle collision in Hanmer Saturday
Greater Sudbury Police Service received a call shortly after 9 p.m. on Aug. 20 regarding a serious motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck at the intersection of Cote Boulevard and Chenier Street in Hanmer.
-
Localized heavy rainfall warnings in effect in the northeast
Environment Canada has issued a heavy rainfall warning for areas around Greater Sudbury and vicinity, Blind River, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Killarney, Manitoulin Island, Ranger Lake and Thessalon on Sunday afternoon.
-
'Hate has no home here': North Bay's 2SLGBTQ+ community and allies stand up against hate and intimidation
In the last month and a half, anti-2SLGBTQ+ hate has surged in North Bay, following attacks towards North Bay's 2SLGBTQ+ community.
Calgary
-
Man fatally shot in Calgary restaurant early Sunday
A man was shot and killed early Sunday inside a Calgary restaurant.
-
'The most Alberta thing I've ever seen in my life': Country Thunder kicks up some dust downtown
Saturday night, Country Thunder wasn’t confined to the concert area inside the fences at Fort Calgary.
-
Body discovered early Sunday by fire crew in southeast Calgary
A body was discovered early Sunday morning in southeast Calgary.
Kitchener
-
A tragic child’s death, a sanctioned encampment site and multiple fires: Top stories of the week
A family that recently moved from Waterloo Region is remembering the life of their nine-year-old boy after the search for him came to a tragic end.
-
Migrant worker’s death prompts advocacy calls for full and permanent immigration status
Working conditions of migrant farm workers have come into focus following the death of a migrant worker while operating heavy equipment at a southern Ontario farm last week.
-
Code red issued in Guelph as no ambulances available
On Saturday afternoon there were no ambulances available in Guelph or Wellington County as the Guelph-Wellington Paramedics declared a code red.
Vancouver
-
10 injured, 2 dead after driver crashes into West Vancouver wedding
Ten people were hospitalized and two others reportedly died after a driver crashed into a wedding party in West Vancouver Saturday night.
-
Merritt ER the latest to close due to limited staff availability
Emergency room closures in the B.C. Interior continued this weekend, with Nicola Valley Hospital in Merritt the latest to shut down due to lack of staff.
-
Scientists to take 'CAT scan' of B.C. volcano to locate best geothermal energy spots
Scientists are planning a "CAT scan" of a British Columbia volcano to help harness the underground heat that turns rock into magma for renewable energy.
Edmonton
-
On Ukraine's front line, a fight to save premature babies
Before Russia's invasion of Ukraine in late February, three hospitals in government-controlled areas of the country's war-torn Donetsk region had facilities to care for premature babies. Now, only the maternity hospital in the coal mining town of Pokrovsk is still operating.
-
Scientists to take 'CAT scan' of B.C. volcano to locate best geothermal energy spots
Scientists are planning a "CAT scan" of a British Columbia volcano to help harness the underground heat that turns rock into magma for renewable energy.
-
Gold for Team Canada after 3-2 OT win over Finland
Canada has won gold at the world junior hockey championship, downing Finland 3-2 in three-on-three overtime.
Windsor
-
GRAPHIC CONTENT: Cyclist speaks out after being dragged by car
Philip Wyllie is speaking out after he was hit and dragged by a car while on his bicycle in Windsor.
-
Migrant worker’s death prompts advocacy calls for full and permanent immigration status
Working conditions of migrant farm workers have come into focus following the death of a migrant worker while operating heavy equipment at a southern Ontario farm last week.
-
Gold for Team Canada after 3-2 OT win over Finland
Canada has won gold at the world junior hockey championship, downing Finland 3-2 in three-on-three overtime.
Regina
-
Team Sask. chooses closing ceremony flag bearer for 2022 Canada Summer Games
Logan Reider, a dual sport athlete from Saskatoon, was selected as Team Sask’s flag bearer for the closing ceremony of the 2022 Canada Summer Games at Niagara Falls.
-
Sask. RCMP ask for public assistance in search for 15-year-old boy
The Saskatchewan RCMP is asking the public to be on the lookout for 15-year-old Cord Lagasse of Rosthern, SK.
-
Back to school: A look at the COVID-19 rules in place across provinces, territories
As students across Canada gear up to enter what will be their fourth academic year in the pandemic, CTVNews.ca takes a look at what measures will be in place in schools, by province and territory.
Ottawa
-
'Go home!': Residents protest TUPOC group remaining at Ottawa church
Residents are urging members of a Freedom Convoy-affiliated group to leave a historic Ottawa church this weekend, as the group remains at the church three days after the owner moved to evict them over unpaid rent.
-
Six storylines to watch in Ottawa's municipal election
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at six storylines to watch during the city of Ottawa's municipal election campaign.
-
Eviction watch at St. Brigid's Church and Capital Pride returns with in-person events: Five stories to watch this week
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at five stories to watch in Ottawa this week.
Saskatoon
-
Team Sask. chooses closing ceremony flag bearer for 2022 Canada Summer Games
Logan Reider, a dual sport athlete from Saskatoon, was selected as Team Sask’s flag bearer for the closing ceremony of the 2022 Canada Summer Games at Niagara Falls.
-
Sask. RCMP ask for public assistance in search for 15-year-old boy
The Saskatchewan RCMP is asking the public to be on the lookout for 15-year-old Cord Lagasse of Rosthern, SK.
-
Gold for Team Canada after 3-2 OT win over Finland
Canada has won gold at the world junior hockey championship, downing Finland 3-2 in three-on-three overtime.