QUEBEC CITY -- The City of Quebec announced that it will no longer invest a penny in advertising on the airwaves of the station CHOI Radio X.

In a news release published on Monday, the city denounced the behaviour of the owners of the radio station, which "constitutes a danger to the public health and the well-being of the citizens of Quebec."

The city government of Regis Labeaume accused CHOI of promoting opposition to the health measures put in place to counter the spread of COVID-19.

Déclaration de la part de RADIO X et RNC MEDIA Inc. #respect #radiox Posted by Radio X - CHOI 98,1 on Friday, 25 September 2020

Quebec City is expected to move to the "red zone" later Monday, according to several media reports.

"By their choice to promote opposition to health measures, the owners of this radio station endanger the health and potentially the lives of the citizens of Quebec and elsewhere," wrote communications manager David O'Brien. "Under the guise of the idea of ​​freedom of opinion, this organization is promoting ideas opposing health measures."

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 28, 2020.