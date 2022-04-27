Quebec City police arrest seven following accusations of sex crimes against minors
Quebec City's police force has arrested seven people who have been accused of committing several crimes, including those related to sexual assault of a minor and child pornography.
The arrests were the latest episode in an investigation which began with accusations in 2021. The alleged crimes include sexual assault, sexual contact with a person under 16 years of age, production, possession, and distribution of child pornography, among others.
The suspects have met with investigators and have all been released with a promise to reappear.
"The investigation in this case is continuing and other arrests could follow," wrote police in a press release.
People in Quebec City wishing to report sexual violence can dial 911 for immediate help, or communicate confidentially by calling (418) 641-AGIR or via the toll-free number 1-888-641-AGIR.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian MPs unanimously back motion calling Russian attacks in Ukraine a 'genocide'
Canadian members of Parliament voted unanimously on Wednesday to label Russia's attacks in Ukraine a 'genocide.' The vote was triggered following the tabling of an NDP-backed unanimous consent motion.
Russia cuts natural gas to 2 NATO nations in escalation
Russia cut off natural gas to NATO members Poland and Bulgaria on Wednesday and threatened to do the same to other countries, using its most essential export in what was seen as a bid to punish and divide the West over its support for Ukraine.
TREND LINE | Conservatives open 'statistically significant' lead over Liberals: Nanos poll
The Conservative Party of Canada has opened up a 'statistically significant' lead over the governing Liberals, the latest polling from Nanos Research shows.
OPINION | Don Martin: The thunder of overreaction as Rolling Blunder wheels toward Ottawa
As was the case with the Freedom Convoy, it’s the organizers of Rolling Thunder who are giving the event's modest purpose some ominous overtones, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion piece for CTVNews.ca.
As Canada's population ages, what happens to affordable, accessible housing?
Experts say more affordable and accessible housing is needed for Canada's aging population with seniors over the age of 85 reported as the fastest-growing age group in the country.
Liberals propose temporary new power to adjourn House 'without notice' and revive late-night sittings
In a move typically not seen until closer to the end of the spring sitting, the Liberals have given notice for a motion looking to revive late-night House sittings, while also proposing to give ministers the temporary power to table 'without notice' a motion to adjourn the Commons until the fall.
WATCH LIVE | No injuries on Amber Heard after fight with Johnny Depp: officers
Jurors in the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard court case heard Wednesday from police officers who responded to the couple's penthouse immediately after a 2016 fight.
What happens to your crypto, social media accounts once you're gone?
More Canadians are likely faced with the task of deciding what to do with their digital estate once they're gone, whether that means protecting their cryptocurrency or leaving their social media accounts in someone else's hands.
Ottawa police chief vows biker convoy won't be repeat of 'Freedom Convoy'
Ottawa’s interim police chief says he has heard community concerns as the city braces for a biker convoy protest, vowing it won’t be a repeat of the 'Freedom Convoy' from earlier this year.
Toronto
-
INVESTIGATION
INVESTIGATION | Car stolen from an Ontario street tracked to Nigeria
CTV News was able to find a vehicle stolen from an Ontario street more than six months earlier. It was sitting in a parking lot in a suburb of Lagos, Nigeria.
-
‘War in our souls:’ A Ukrainian family’s journey to the GTA
Olesia hoped the nightmare would end in days, but as the war in Ukraine neared month four, she left the country and arrived in the Greater Toronto Area with her husband and two daughters.
-
Toronto shooting suspect atop Canada's most wanted list arrested
The top name on a new list of Canada’s most wanted violent fugitives was arrested just hours after the list and a $250,000 reward were made public.
Atlantic
-
Atlantic provinces will have highest proportion of seniors over 85 by 2043: census
By 2043, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia and New Brunswick could be home to the highest proportions of seniors aged 85 or older in the country, with people in that age category expected to make up more than six per cent of the population in each of those provinces.
-
RCMP supervisor during N.S. mass shooting took extended leave amid second-guessing
One of the Mounties who oversaw the initial response to the mass shooting in Nova Scotia was off work for at least 16 months afterwards, saying he struggled with questions about his own decisions during the rampage.
-
N.S. teacher charged with assault after allegedly pushing student at school
A teacher is facing an assault charge and has been placed on leave after being accused of pushing a child at a school in Three Mile Plains, N.S.
London
-
$100,000 in damages possible after late night garage fire in London, Ont.
London firefighters rushed to the scene of a garage fire Tuesday night near the intersection of Wellington Road and Emery Street.
-
Elderly Bruce County man recovering after spending 18 hours in a swamp
A Bruce County man is warm and dry on Wednesday after police rescued him out of the Saratoga Swamp near Goderich.
-
Tractor enthusiasts leave $2 million to local hospitals
Don and Cliff Schultz were bachelor farmers who lived a simple and honest life raising cattle, growing crops and collecting tractors on their farm in the Blyth, Ont. area.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario Provincial Police take over search for missing Alberta pilots
The Superior East detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police is taking over the search for two pilots from Alberta who have been missing since April 14.
-
Renee Sweeney murder trial rescheduled to next year, here is why
After being in jail for more than three years, the man accused of the brutal murder of a Sudbury woman in 1998 will stand trial next year.
-
Wikwemikong board fires police chief
It was just a formality, but the Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service board has fired the chief of police.
Calgary
-
LIVE SOON
LIVE SOON | Copping, Hinshaw to give COVID-19 update Wednesday
Watch live on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca live at 3:30 p.m.
-
1 killed in multi-vehicle crash south of Calgary
One person was killed in a crash south of Calgary on Wednesday.
-
Calgary Reads book sale back after two year pandemic break
The annual fundraiser for Calgary Reads has been missed by the agency that focuses on helping children learn how to read by grade three. More than 150,000 books are up for grabs in what has been described by organizers as a shopping frenzy.
Kitchener
-
Regional council set to debate washroom access at downtown Kitchener encampment
Councillors are expected to vote on a recommendation from staff to provide 24/7 washroom access to people living at the encampment at the corner of Victoria Street and Weber Street at Wednesday's meeting.
-
Four men wanted for southwestern Ontario murders on new Canada’s most-wanted list
Four of 25 suspects named to a new Canada-wide most-wanted list are accused of committing murders in southwestern Ontario.
-
Male found injured in downtown Guelph dies
Guelph police say a male who was found injured on a downtown street has been pronounced dead in hospital.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver police not using thin blue line patches as white supremacist symbol, chief says
The Vancouver Police Department has joined a growing list of law enforcement agencies grappling with how to address the use of thin blue line patches among members.
-
Sewage-backup dispute won by property owner, strata ordered to pay more than $16,000
A B.C. property owner will be paid thousands of dollars by a strata corporation after he was charged plumbing fees and a deductible for a sewage backup in his kitchen sink.
-
Storm-damaged section of Stanley Park seawall reopens
A 3.5-kilometre stretch of the Stanley Park Sewall has reopened, nearly four months after it was damaged during a severe storm.
Edmonton
-
LIVE SOON
LIVE SOON | Copping, Hinshaw to give COVID-19 update Wednesday
Watch live on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca live at 3:30 p.m.
-
Alberta proposes bill to update electricity system, end controversial power pool
Alberta wants to pull the plug on its electricity Balancing Pool, a one-time money-gushing feature of its power system that would end its life as a political quagmire and cash sinkhole.
-
Edmonton couple opens cafe in historical John T. Ross Residence, maintains homey atmosphere
A new coffee shop in downtown Edmonton promises a neighbourly experience in one of the city’s historic buildings.
Windsor
-
Chatham-Kent police investigate overnight shooting
Chatham-Kent police are investigating an overnight shooting in Chatham.
-
WECHU reports 60 COVID-19 hospitalizations, no new deaths
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 108 new high-risk COVID-19 cases, 60 hospitalizations and no additional deaths on Wednesday.
-
New dove pins created to help raise funds for Windsor-Essex Hospice
There’s a new charity initiative at the local Hospice, with funds raised staying in Windsor and Essex County.
Regina
-
Man killed in three-vehicle collision south of Moose Jaw
A 57-year-old man from Assiniboia, Sask. has died after a three-vehicle collision on Highway 2 south of Moose Jaw on April 23.
-
Southeast Sask. at risk of flooding: Water Security Agency
After two late winter snowfalls hit the southeast area of Saskatchewan, the Water Security Agency (WSA) is advising residents of the potential for overland flooding.
-
Demolition resumes at former Wascana Park CNIB building
Demolition resumed at the site of a former Canadian National Institute for the Blind (CNIB) building in Wascana Park, as crews work to return the area to parkland.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police chief vows biker convoy won't be repeat of 'Freedom Convoy'
Ottawa’s interim police chief says he has heard community concerns as the city braces for a biker convoy protest, vowing it won’t be a repeat of the 'Freedom Convoy' from earlier this year.
-
Proposed $330M 'Lansdowne 2.0' includes new stands, arena
The Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group (OSEG) has unveiled its plan to tear down and replace the north side stands at TD Place Stadium and further redevelop Lansdowne Park.
-
Two new COVID-19 deaths in Ottawa Wednesday, hospitalizations stable
Ottawa Public Health is reporting two more COVID-19 deaths in the city, with hospitalizations holding steady.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. RCMP seek man charged in connection to 2020 raid that left Mountie injured
Police are searching for a man charged in connection to a 2020 raid on a rural property north of Biggar that left an RCMP officer injured.
-
Most Sask. docs plan to reduce clinical hours after 'strains' of COVID-19 pandemic: survey
Most Saskatchewan doctors who responded to a survey say their mental health has worsened.
-
Saskatoon man accused of sexually assaulting 4 youth, police believe there could be more victims
Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) investigators have charged a man with multiple counts of sexual assault and sexual interference.