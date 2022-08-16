Quebec Cardinal Marc Ouellet accused of sexual assault in class-action lawsuit

A prominent Quebec Cardinal is being accused of sexual assault in a class-action lawsuit filed against the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Quebec.

In court documents introduced today in Superior Court, a woman only identified as "F" accuses Cardinal Marc Ouellet of kissing her, sliding his hand down her back and touching her buttocks at a 2010 event at a church in Quebec City.

She says it was one of several meetings with the cardinal since 2008 that disturbed her.

The allegations are part of a series of claims against the Archdiocese of Quebec by about 101 alleged victims accusing 88 priests or other clergy members of sexual assault.

The documents say the woman, who was in her early twenties, met Cardinal Ouellet several times between 2008 and 2010 while she was an intern at the Archdiocese of Quebec.

The Archdiocese says it a statement that it was aware of the allegations, but declined to comment on them.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Aug. 16, 2022.