Quebec Cardinal Marc Ouellet accused of sexual assault in class-action lawsuit
A prominent Quebec Cardinal is being accused of sexual assault in a class-action lawsuit filed against the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Quebec.
In court documents introduced today in Superior Court, a woman only identified as "F" accuses Cardinal Marc Ouellet of kissing her, sliding his hand down her back and touching her buttocks at a 2010 event at a church in Quebec City.
She says it was one of several meetings with the cardinal since 2008 that disturbed her.
The allegations are part of a series of claims against the Archdiocese of Quebec by about 101 alleged victims accusing 88 priests or other clergy members of sexual assault.
The documents say the woman, who was in her early twenties, met Cardinal Ouellet several times between 2008 and 2010 while she was an intern at the Archdiocese of Quebec.
The Archdiocese says it a statement that it was aware of the allegations, but declined to comment on them.
-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Aug. 16, 2022.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Justice ministry had ‘no involvement’ in review of N.S. mass shooting documents: deputy attorney general
Canada’s deputy attorney general says the Department of Justice had ‘no involvement whatsoever’ in the department’s review and delivery of documents to ongoing independent public inquiry into the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia.
Quebec Cardinal Marc Ouellet accused of sexual assault in class-action lawsuit
Quebec Cardinal Marc Ouellet is being accused of sexual assault in a class-action lawsuit against the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Quebec. The allegations are part of a series of claims made against clergy members that are included in two class-action lawsuits against the church that have been authorized by a judge.
First possible case of human-to-dog monkeypox transmission 'not surprising,' WHO says
The first possible case of human-to-dog transmission of monkeypox -- recently reported in a couple and their pet in Paris -- had been a theoretical risk up till now, said Dr. Rosamund Lewis, technical lead on the monkeypox response for the World Health Organization.
B.C. man frustrated over wait after being approved for COVID-19 vaccine injury compensation
A B.C. man, who was among the first Canadians approved for Canada's Vaccine Injury Support Program, says he is frustrated with the length of time it is taking to receive compensation.
Parents will need a prescription for some children's liquid medication, SickKids warns
Parents of young children will need a prescription for over-the-counter fever and pain medication due to a shortage in pharmacies, Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children is warning.
OPINION | Economists are forecasting a recession in Canada, how should you prepare?
The next time the Bank of Canada raises interest rates on the scheduled date of September 7, 2022, it could potentially trigger a recession. Although there may be a chance that we don’t enter into a recession and the BoC is still hoping for a soft landing, it’s best to be prepared. Contributor Christopher Liew explains how.
Baby rocker, swing recalled over strangulation hazard
Two infant products, manufactured by baby gear company 4moms, are being recalled due to strangulation hazards, according to a consumer product notice issued by Health Canada.
Canada's inflation rate slows in July despite price gains in food, rent, travel
Canada's year-over-year inflation rate slowed to 7.6 per cent in July, with the deceleration largely driven by a decline in gas prices even as prices for food, rent and travel continued to rise.
Explosions rock Crimea in suspected Ukrainian attack
Explosions and fires ripped through an ammunition depot in Russian-occupied Crimea on Tuesday in the second suspected Ukrainian attack on the peninsula in just over a week, forcing the evacuation of more than 3,000 people.
Toronto
-
Mysterious mountain of dirt appears in Toronto neighbourhood
Residents of a Toronto neighbourhood want answers after a massive pile of dirt appeared and no one seems to know where it came from.
-
Parents will need a prescription for some children's liquid medication, SickKids warns
Parents of young children will need a prescription for over-the-counter fever and pain medication due to a shortage in pharmacies, Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children is warning.
-
Homicide unit investigating after man, woman found dead inside Mississauga home
Peel Regional Police’s Homicide Bureau is investigating after two people were found dead inside a Mississauga home.
Atlantic
-
N.B. reports five new COVID-19-related deaths; hospital admissions stabilize
New Brunswick is reporting five more deaths related to COVID-19 in its weekly update.
-
P.E.I. reports no COVID-19 deaths, drop in cases, hospitalizations in weekly report
The Prince Edward Island government is reporting a drop in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in its weekly report.
-
N.S. shooting inquiry: Advice given to witness worries former judge
A former Supreme Court of Canada judge working with the inquiry into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting says he's worried the federal Justice Department has been discouraging witnesses from being forthcoming with relevant evidence.
London
-
Suspect assaults woman with knife, tapes her mouth and forces her into bathroom: London police
A London man is facing several serious charges after he allegedly assaulted a woman with a knife and held her against her will.
-
'I fear destruction of lives': London man sentenced to 9 years in massive gun and drug bust
William Boyd, 47, is going to spend the next seven years and 133 days in a penitentiary.
-
19-year-old Londoner charged after driving double the speed limit
A 19-year-old from London, Ont. is facing a stunt driving charge after they were caught allegedly speeding 176km/h in an 80km/h zone in East Perth, according to OPP.
Northern Ontario
-
OPP seize $50K in drugs, debt list in Hearst drug bust, charge two
A Hearst, Ont. couple in their 60s has been charged with drug trafficking following a raid on a West Street home last week, Ontario Provincial Police say.
-
New CTV National News anchor got start in northern Ontario
Following Monday's shocking news about long-time CTV National News Anchor Lisa LaFlamme's departure, CTV Northern Ontario speaks to the man who will be taking over her role.
-
Quebec Cardinal Marc Ouellet accused of sexual assault in class-action lawsuit
Quebec Cardinal Marc Ouellet is being accused of sexual assault in a class-action lawsuit against the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Quebec. The allegations are part of a series of claims made against clergy members that are included in two class-action lawsuits against the church that have been authorized by a judge.
Calgary
-
'Blueprint' for Alberta police service to be released
Alberta's justice minister is expected to release more details on a proposed plan to introduce a provincial police service that is expected to replace the RCMP.
-
Canada's inflation rate slows in July despite price gains in food, rent, travel
Canada's year-over-year inflation rate slowed to 7.6 per cent in July, with the deceleration largely driven by a decline in gas prices even as prices for food, rent and travel continued to rise.
-
Building a better Eighth Street? City seeks pedestrian-friendly proposals
Calgary city council is looking to reinvigorate a southwest street that stretches through the Beltline and downtown and is currently seeking proposals from design firms.
Kitchener
-
Cleanup from spring storm set to get underway in Kitchener park
It has been a months-long wait, but a major portion of a spring storm cleanup is scheduled to get underway at a Kitchener park.
-
Fire in Waterloo’s University District believed to have started in carport
Investigators are still trying to determine how a fire started at a home being rented by university students in Waterloo on Sunday.
-
Brantford speed enforcement pilot project reveals thousands of road violations per week
A speed enforcement pilot project for the City of Brantford revealed thousands of violations every week on two major roads during the month of May.
Vancouver
-
Greater Vancouver Zoo temporarily closed, conservation officers on site
People hoping to visit the Greater Vancouver Zoo were turned away at the gates Tuesday morning.
-
Forecasters warn of 'short-lived’ heat wave on B.C.'s South Coast this week
Several heat warnings have been issued across B.C.'s South Coast, where a "short-lived" heat wave is expected to send temperatures soaring this week.
-
'People are burnt out': B.C. doctor says primary care needs to be revamped
The family doctor crisis in B.C. is growing as locals become increasingly concerned about their ability to access primary care.
Edmonton
-
Body of 14-year-old boy found in pond northwest of Edmonton
The body of the 14-year-old boy who drowned in a Whitecourt, Alta., pond on Sunday was recovered on Tuesday, RCMP told CTV News Edmonton.
-
Canada looks to maintain momentum heading into quarterfinals at world juniors
Canada may have finished the preliminary round undefeated, but teen star Connor Bedard says he and his teammates have more to give as they move on to elimination games at the world junior hockey championship.
-
Police looking for Mazda Protege in fatal Gasoline Alley hit-and-run
Police have released new information about the vehicle that killed cyclist Heather Lawrence. The 45-year-old was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Gasoline Alley near Red Deer on the evening of July 6.
Windsor
-
'I think you’re rich': Windsor man feeling 'grand' after $500,000 lotto win
A Windsor auto worker said his heart was pounding as he waited on a frozen terminal to learn he was the lucky winner of $25,000 for life.
-
Windsor man sentenced to house arrest in fatal hit-and-run of 7-year-old boy
A Windsor man who hit a child with his vehicle, left the scene, and attempted to cover up his involvement in the incident was sentenced to a 12 month conditional sentence of house arrest in Provincial Court Tuesday morning.
-
Man arrested following sexual assault investigation in Windsor’s west end
Windsor police have arrested a 35-year-old man who allegedly broke into a woman’s west end home and sexually assaulted her.
Regina
-
Sask. inflation rate remains steady at 8.1 per cent in July
Saskatchewan's inflation rate remained steady at 8.1 per cent from June to July, despite a month over month dip at the national level.
-
Regina-born actor Tatiana Maslany making MCU debut as 'She Hulk'
A Regina-born actor will be making her superhero debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) this week, playing the lead role in "She Hulk: Attorney at Law."
-
Sask. private Christian school lease terminated following abuse allegations
A private Christian school in Saskatoon is having its lease terminated following widespread abuse allegations connected to the school.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa family adopts two beagles from among 4,000 destined for drug experiments
An Ottawa family has adopted two beagles that were among thousands freed from a facility in Virginia that was breeding them so they could be sold for drug experiments.
-
Three new COVID-19 deaths reported in Ottawa over the weekend
Ottawa Public Health is reporting three new COVID-19 deaths in Ottawa over the weekend.
-
Stanley Cup coming to Petawawa, Ont. Aug. 30
The Stanley Cup will be coming to Petawawa Tuesday, Aug. 30. Colorado Avalanche skating coach and Petawawa native Shawn Allard is getting his day with the cup at the end of the month and will be showcasing Lord Stanley in the valley and the capital.
Saskatoon
-
Nine cats rescued in Mayfair house fire
Firefighters were called to a home in the 1700 block of Avenue D North at 8:38 a.m. with reports of a house visibly on fire with heavy black smoke coming from the roof.
-
Sask. private Christian school lease terminated following abuse allegations
A private Christian school in Saskatoon is having its lease terminated following widespread abuse allegations connected to the school.
-
Saskatoon mosquito counts higher than last year, but low compared to historical average
The number of mosquitos around is below historical averages, according to the City of Saskatoon.