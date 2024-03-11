Quebec budget to focus on education, health priorities: finance minister

The theme of the Legault government's next budget will be 'Priorities for Health and Education,' Finance Minister Eric Girard announced Monday.

On the eve of the tabling of the budget, Girard stated that his sixth budget will be "demanding and responsible."

"It's a budget that will reflect the work we're doing in government to promote, on the one hand, the accessibility and quality of health care, and on the other, a subject I'm passionate about, the educational success of young people," he told a press scrum at an elementary school in Longueuil.

To this end, Girard announced that one of the budgetary measures will be an additional investment of $24 million over five years for the Breakfast Club and $9 million for the Canteen for All.

Overall funding for the Breakfast Club will rise to $75 million, while the Canteen for All will increase to a total of $27 million.

Girard and his colleague Education Minister Bernard Drainville also announced that they will each make a donation to a different food aid organization. The sum will come from the ministers' discretionary envelopes.

The CAQ once again broke with the tradition of the finance minister buying shoes on the eve of a budget. Girard abandoned this tradition last year, announcing instead a $5,000 donation to a Quebec City organization.



- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 11, 2024.