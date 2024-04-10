Quebec bill to impose fines of up to $1,500 for threatening elected officials

Citizens elected officials in Quebec deem to be a nuisance or a threat will now face fines of up to $1,500 and injunctions from the Superior Court.

The provisions are part of the bill tabled on Wednesday by Minister of Municipal Affairs Andrée Laforest to put an end to the climate that is considered increasingly toxic.

Police would be empowered to impose a fine of between $50 and $500 on a person who causes a disturbance that disrupts a municipal body's council meeting proceedings.

Similarly, a person who interferes with the performance of an elected municipal or provincial official's duties by threatening, intimidating or harassing them in such a way as to cause them to fear for their integrity or safety would be liable to a fine of between $500 and $1,500.

The bill would also authorize the Superior Court to grant an emergency injunction at the request of an MNA to order a person not to be in the constituency office, to cease communicating with the MNA, or to cease uttering words or making gestures in public that unduly interfere with the performance of the MNA's duties.