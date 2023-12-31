MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Quebec asks public to be prudent, avoid ERs if possible, amid continued overcrowding

    An emergency department sign is shown at a hospital in Montreal, Sunday, January 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes An emergency department sign is shown at a hospital in Montreal, Sunday, January 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

    The Quebec government is asking the public to be prudent as they celebrate the New Year and take steps to avoid the transmission of respiratory viruses at a time when hospitals remain crowded.

    The Health Department says people should stay home if they have a fever and is encouraging people to wear a mask if they have symptoms of a respiratory virus.

    It issued a news release Saturday saying people with minor illness should consider accessing health-care through other services instead of going to the ER.

    It says the majority of patients who go to hospital ERs don't require that level of care.

    According to health information website Index Santé, The province's emergency rooms are currently at 121 per cent of capacity.

    Average occupancy rates in Quebec ERs have been above 100 per cent every day since Dec. 27, following a four-day period when average occupancy rates dropped below 100 per cent for the first time since Nov. 12.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 31, 2023.  

