Quebec announces winner of $1M vaccine lottery prize as contest comes to an end
MONTREAL -- The Quebec government’s vaccine lottery came to a close on Tuesday with the announcement of the winner of the $1-million prize.
Williams Carrière, from Montérégie, is taking home the grand prize in the one-of-a-kind contest that rewarded residents for getting their two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The lottery also awarded 16 youth a $20,000 scholarship for being vaccinated:
- Alexis Côté from Abitibi-Témiscamingue
- Vicky Delisle from Laval
- Emanuel Bédard from Center-du-Québec
- Charlie Noël from Abitibi-Témiscamingue
- Camille Bouchard from Quebec City
- Raphaël Blais from Center-du-Québec
- Rose Gauthier from Montreal
- Francis Hénault from Saguenay – Lac-Saint-Jean
- Alexandra Audet from the Outaouais
- Rothnisa Leav from Montreal
- Maria-Jane Boudreau from Montreal
- Jasmin Leclerc from Chaudière-Appalaches
- Eric-Samuel Guillen Palacios from Montreal
- Samuel Gagné from Chaudière-Appalaches
- Samira Gagnon-Kilic from Quebec City
- Auceane Malo-Gagné from Montérégie
Winners of the weekly $150,000 prizes over the four-week contest are:
- Jocelyne Thibodeau from Laval
- Jean-Gabriel Mercier-Rancourt from Montérégie
- Maria P. Petosa from Montréal
- Jacques Salvas from Montérégie
Businesses also participated by offering prizes to winning participants, including a seven-night stay at a Cancun resort from Air Canada, Aeroplan points, a spa package at Montreal’s Bota Bota, a 90-minute round trip flight on a Bombardier jet, and 25 iPhone 12s from Fizz.
The government of Quebec launched its vaccine lottery on July 25 with the goal of increasing vaccination rates among all ages. A full list of winners in all categories is available on the ministry of health website.
As of Tuesday, 6,538,225 people (87 per cent of the eligible population) have received one dose, while 6,029,252 (80 per cent) have received both doses.