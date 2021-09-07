MONTREAL -- The Quebec government’s vaccine lottery came to a close on Tuesday with the announcement of the winner of the $1-million prize.

Williams Carrière, from Montérégie, is taking home the grand prize in the one-of-a-kind contest that rewarded residents for getting their two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The lottery also awarded 16 youth a $20,000 scholarship for being vaccinated:

Alexis Côté from Abitibi-Témiscamingue

Vicky Delisle from Laval

Emanuel Bédard from Center-du-Québec

Charlie Noël from Abitibi-Témiscamingue

Camille Bouchard from Quebec City

Raphaël Blais from Center-du-Québec

Rose Gauthier from Montreal

Francis Hénault from Saguenay – Lac-Saint-Jean

Alexandra Audet from the Outaouais

Rothnisa Leav from Montreal

Maria-Jane Boudreau from Montreal

Jasmin Leclerc from Chaudière-Appalaches

Eric-Samuel Guillen Palacios from Montreal

Samuel Gagné from Chaudière-Appalaches

Samira Gagnon-Kilic from Quebec City

Auceane Malo-Gagné from Montérégie

Winners of the weekly $150,000 prizes over the four-week contest are:

Jocelyne Thibodeau from Laval

Jean-Gabriel Mercier-Rancourt from Montérégie

Maria P. Petosa from Montréal

Jacques Salvas from Montérégie

Businesses also participated by offering prizes to winning participants, including a seven-night stay at a Cancun resort from Air Canada, Aeroplan points, a spa package at Montreal’s Bota Bota, a 90-minute round trip flight on a Bombardier jet, and 25 iPhone 12s from Fizz.

The government of Quebec launched its vaccine lottery on July 25 with the goal of increasing vaccination rates among all ages. A full list of winners in all categories is available on the ministry of health website.

As of Tuesday, 6,538,225 people (87 per cent of the eligible population) have received one dose, while 6,029,252 (80 per cent) have received both doses.